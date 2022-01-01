Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Taharka Brothers R House

review star

No reviews yet

301 W 29th St #9

Baltimore, MD 21211

SCOOPS

KIDDIE

$4.00

SINGLE

$5.00

DOUBLE

$6.50

TRIPLE

$7.75

TOPPING

$0.47

SCOOPER BOWL

$4.72

PINTS

DAIRY PINT

$10.00

NON-DAIRY PINT

$12.00

SMALL CUP

$4.72

VOID 1

DAIRY PINT 50%

$4.00

NON-DAIRY PIN 50%

$5.00

SMALL CUP 50%

$2.36

VOID 2

DAIRY PINT 10%

$7.20

NON-DAIRY PINT 10%

$9.00

SMALL CUP 10%

$4.25

VOID 3

$6 PINT

$6.00

Hand Packed Pints

$11.00

ND Hand Packed Pints

$13.00

MISC

TEST POS

MILKSHAKES

Milkshakes

$8.50

Happy hour shakes

$4.25

Non dairy milkshakes

$9.50

WAFFLE CONES

WAFFLECONES

$2.00

THREAD VOLUNTEERS

Up to $10 off of any item.

Up to $10 off

Whisked Cookies

6 - pack of whisked cookies

$8.00

BAG FEE

5 cent bag fee

BAG FEE

$0.05

Craft Sundae

Craft Sundae

$9.00

Merchandise

Hoodie

$45.00

Taharka scullie

$20.00

Vampire float

Vampire float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order and pick up your favorite pints and to go cups from R House!

Location

301 W 29th St #9, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

