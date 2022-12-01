Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blacksauce Kitchen 401 W 29th St

161 Reviews

$

401 W 29th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

savory

chicken & dumplings

$15.00

slow cooked chicken with rolled schmaltz dumplings in a rich, thickened broth

fish fry

$18.00

hugh 12oz portion of portion fried cod w. a side of sweet potato spoonbread & peach chow chow

beef brisket melt

$13.00

smoked beef brisket w. cheddar & pickled shallots on griddled pullman

winter greens salad

$9.00

greens. local apples. pullman croutons & cider vinaigrette. vegetarian

wood roasted cabbage

$5.00

vegan

maple butter roasted carrots

$5.00

vegetarian

sweet

apple fritters w. smoked cider glaze

$5.00

gingerbread stout cake

$5.00

jasmine ginger iced tea

$3.50

storefront special

the breakfast box: french toast edition

$15.00

smoked almond crusted french toast. maple syrup. country fried apples.

biscuits & biscuit sandwiches (available saturday)

fried oysters w. pepper relish & microgreens

$9.00

served on a buttermilk biscuit

fried oysters w. pepper relish & microgreens on smoked cheddar

$9.00

served on smoked cheddar

coffee stout braised chicken w. onion jam

$9.00

served on a buttermilk biscuit

coffee stout braised chicken w. onion jam on smoked cheddar

$9.00

served on a smoked cheddar biscuit

roasted pears w. fried sage & manchego

$9.00

served on a buttermilk biscuit

roasted pears w. fried sage & manchego on smoked cheddar

$9.00

served on a smoked cheddar biscuit

buttermilk biscuit

$3.00

half dozen buttermilk biscuits

$18.00

smoked cheddar biscuit

$3.00

beverages (available saturday)

hot coffee

$3.00

12oz, sophomore coffee

cold brew

$4.00

16oz, sophomore coffee

smoked cinnamon apple cider

$3.50

serverd warm

hats

five panel hat - black

$22.00

rip stop cotton, adjustable size

five panel hat - light gray

$22.00

rip stop cotton, adjustable size

five panel hat - tweed

$25.00Out of stock

wool, black & gray, adjustable size

long sleeved t-shirts

small black long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00

small gray long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00

medium black long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

medium gray long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

large black long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

large gray long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

x-large black long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

x-large gray long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00Out of stock

xx-large black long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00

xx-large gray long sleeved t-shirt

$30.00

crew neck sweatshirts

small black crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

small gray crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

medium black crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00

medium gray crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

large black crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

large gray crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

x-large black crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00

x-large gray crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00

xx-large black crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

xx-large gray crew neck sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

hoodies

small black heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

small gray heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

medium black heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

medium gray heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

large black heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

large gray heavy blend hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

x-large black heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

x-large gray heavy blend hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

xx-large black heavy blend hoodie

$40.00

xx-large gray heavy blend hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern, Caribbean, and Barbecue.

Location

401 W 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Blacksauce Kitchen image
Blacksauce Kitchen image
Blacksauce Kitchen image

