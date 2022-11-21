Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amano Taco

146 Reviews

$

301 W 29th St Suite 1002

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco - Chicken
Taco - Shrimp
Taco - Pork

Tacos

Street style tacos served on two gluten-free corn tortillas
Taco - Chicken

Taco - Chicken

$3.75

Roasted Guajillo Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Onion and Cilantro

Taco - Pork

Taco - Pork

$3.75

Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro

Taco - Chorizo

Taco - Chorizo

$4.25

Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro

Taco - Shrimp

Taco - Shrimp

$4.25

Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli

Taco - Rajas

Taco - Rajas

$3.75

Vegetarian Charred Poblano Peppers and Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli

Taco - Rice + Beans

$2.75

Chihuahua Cheese, Tomato Rice and Choice of Beans

Burritos

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, choice of salsa, Chihuahua cheese, choice of beans, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema
Burrito - Chicken

Burrito - Chicken

$9.99

Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla

Burrito - Pork

Burrito - Pork

$9.99

Roasted pork shoulder, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla

Burrito - Chorizo

Burrito - Chorizo

$10.49

Spicy Mexican chorizo, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla

Burrito - Shrimp

Burrito - Shrimp

$10.99

Seared shrimp cooked in Morita salsa, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla

Burrito - Rajas

Burrito - Rajas

$9.99

Vegetarian charred poblano peppers and onions, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla

Bowls

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese
Bowl - Chicken

Bowl - Chicken

$11.99

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese

Bowl - Pork

Bowl - Pork

$11.99

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese

Bowl - Chorizo

Bowl - Chorizo

$12.49

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese

Bowl - Rajas

Bowl - Rajas

$11.99

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese

Bowl - Shrimp

Bowl - Shrimp

$12.99

Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, choice of salsa, Mexican cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema
Quesadilla - Cheese

Quesadilla - Cheese

$6.49

Flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Quesadilla - Chicken

Quesadilla - Chicken

$8.99

Flour tortilla, roasted Guajillo chicken, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Quesadilla - Pork

Quesadilla - Pork

$8.99

Flour tortilla, roasted pork shoulder, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Quesadilla - Chorizo

Quesadilla - Chorizo

$9.49

Flour tortilla, spicy Mexican chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Quesadilla - Shrimp

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$9.99

Flour tortilla, seared shrimp, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Quesadilla - Rajas

Quesadilla - Rajas

$8.99

Flour tortilla, vegetarian charred poblano pepper and onion, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema

Sides

Street Corn Cup

Street Corn Cup

$4.99

Roasted corn and spicy jalapeño pepper served in a cup, topped with spicy cotija cheese mayo, cotija cheese, chili lime salt and cilantro

Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$6.99

House made tortilla chips and fresh house made guacamole

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$3.99

House made tortilla chips and choice of house made salsa

Tomato Rice

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49Out of stock

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Made with real sugar, no high fructose corn syrup

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.49

Made with real sugar, no high fructose corn syrup

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.49

Made with real sugar, no high fructose corn syrup

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.49

Dasani

Extras

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Fresh, house made

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

House made tortilla chips

Side Salsa (House Made)

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.49

Side Spicy Cotija Cheese Mayo

$1.50

Side Large Tortilla

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas and More!

Website

Location

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Amano Taco image
Amano Taco image
Amano Taco image
Amano Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

R House Bar
orange star4.7 • 549
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Noisy Burger - R.House
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 29th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Dumpling House @ the R. House Pop-Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 29th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Holy Frijoles
orange star3.9 • 1,438
908-912 West 36th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Papi's Tacos Hampden
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Falls Rd Hampden, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Toki Tako
orange star4.2 • 25
711 W 40th st Suite 155 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

R House Bar
orange star4.7 • 549
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
STEM: Farm + Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 190
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blacksauce Kitchen - 401 W 29th St
orange star4.6 • 161
401 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston