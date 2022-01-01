Remington Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Remington
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
Popular items
|Queso Taco - Pork
|$3.75
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
|Queso Taco - Chorizo
|$4.25
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
|Burrito - Chicken
|$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla