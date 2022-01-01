Remington Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Remington restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Remington

R. House image

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
More about R. House
Amano Taco image

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Taco - Pork$3.75
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Queso Taco - Chorizo$4.25
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Burrito - Chicken$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco
Main pic

 

R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Remington

Chili

Salmon

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Remington to explore

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston