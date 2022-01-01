Charles North restaurants you'll love

Go
Charles North restaurants
Toast

Charles North's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Charles North restaurants

No Land Beyond image

 

No Land Beyond

2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
Deep Sea Adventure$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
Codenames$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
More about No Land Beyond
Alma Cocina Latina image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma Cocina Latina

1701 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (2953 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cochinillo$18.00
14 hrs slow-smoked pig, pickled onions, avocado, tomato, nata, mango BBQ sauce (gf)
Middle Eastern$18.00
Middle eastern seasoned lentil fritters, passion fruit tahini sauce, smoked eggplant purée, tomato, kale salad (v,gf)
La Nacional$18.00
Shredded beef, fontina cheese, sweet plantains, avocado cilantro garlic sauce (gf)
More about Alma Cocina Latina
North Ave Market image

 

North Ave Market

30 W. North Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Diner$12.00
Beef patty, potato roll, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and house made mayo. Comes with fries.
Buffalo On Side$0.50
8oz. bottle
Secret Sauce Co. x James Nasty
Habanero-carrot
Ketchup On Side
16oz bottle
Secret Sauce Co.
More about North Ave Market
Map

More near Charles North to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston