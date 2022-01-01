Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farmer's Pizza$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
Winter Micro Greens Salad$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street image

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
2pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
Underground Pizza Baltimore image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Trifecta$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
The Nonna$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & chips$9.50
Avocado, lime juice, onion, Serrano peppers, cilantro, corn tortilla chips
Tacos de costilla$15.00
Braised short rib with Ancho chilis, Wicha's mole, red onions, cilantro
Tacos de carne$14.50
grilled flank steak, caramelized white onions, roasted tomatillo salsa verde
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar image

 

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.
Wings$14.00
Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Road Rash. Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery
Flat Top Burger
Choose between a single or double patty smash burger with Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onion, and Bacon with our house made Russian Dressing and American Cheese
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet image

 

FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trad Italian$10.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami and pepper ham with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Trad Turkey$11.59
Smoked turkey with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Turkey Pesto Brie$11.59
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and basil pesto mayonnaise on a French baguette
R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
