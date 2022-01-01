Downtown restaurants you'll love
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Farmer's Pizza
|$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
|Winter Micro Greens Salad
|$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
|Cavatelli Carbonara
|$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|2pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|The Trifecta
|$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
|The Nonna
|$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
|Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Guacamole & chips
|$9.50
Avocado, lime juice, onion, Serrano peppers, cilantro, corn tortilla chips
|Tacos de costilla
|$15.00
Braised short rib with Ancho chilis, Wicha's mole, red onions, cilantro
|Tacos de carne
|$14.50
grilled flank steak, caramelized white onions, roasted tomatillo salsa verde
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.
|Wings
|$14.00
Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Road Rash. Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery
|Flat Top Burger
Choose between a single or double patty smash burger with Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onion, and Bacon with our house made Russian Dressing and American Cheese
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore
|Trad Italian
|$10.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami and pepper ham with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
|Trad Turkey
|$11.59
Smoked turkey with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
|Turkey Pesto Brie
|$11.59
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and basil pesto mayonnaise on a French baguette