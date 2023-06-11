Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar Downtown Baltimore

review star

No reviews yet

31 S. Calvert Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Old Fashioned

$13.00

What we are known for. A classic that won't steer you wrong. Bourbon or Rye,demerara, orange zest, and a luxardo cherry.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Road Rash. Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery

Manhattan

$13.00

Made with Makers 46

Beer

Draft

Manor Hill Pilsner

$7.50

Guinness Stout 4.2% abv

$8.00

Burley Oak Aboriginal Gangster

$7.50

Key What A Long Hazy Ride

$7.50

Burley Oak Sea Heathen (Pilsner)

$7.50

Key Speed Wobbles Session IPA

$7.50

Austin East Cider Blackberry

$7.50

Can

Miller High Life

$4.00

Natty Boh

$4.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Narragansett

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

High Noon Can

$7.00

Cocktails

Featured Cocktails

Aviation

$14.50

Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin Takes flight in this throwback. Maraschino liqueur, creme de violette, lemon juice

Bees Knees

$12.50

...will ever so sweetly sting you. BAM! POW! Right in the kisser! A perfectly blend of gin, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey.

Gimlet

$12.50

"Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world..." Gin, fresh lime juice, simple syrup.

Hemingway Daq

$12.50

"If you want to know about culture spend a night in it's bars." - Ernest Hemingway Rum, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, Maraschino liqueur.

Boulevardier

$13.50

made with Basil Hayden

Lions Tail

$14.50

Feel free to twist this lion's tail. Bourbon, lime juice, Demerara, Amontillado sherry, black walnut, habanero bitters.

Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Made with Makers 46

Negroni

$14.50

Old Fashioned

$13.00

What we are known for. A classic that won't steer you wrong. Bourbon or Rye,demerara, orange zest, and a luxardo cherry.

French 75

$14.50

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Featuring Tito’s Vodka

Sazerac

$13.50

Whiskey Sour

$13.50

A classic dating back to the 1800s. Served up or on a whiskey cube with lemon juice, sugar, and egg whites.

Daiquiri

$12.50

Gin Old Fashioned

$13.00

Food

Apps

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.50+

Traditional style, paprika, bacon. Your choice of 4 or 6.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Road Rash. Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.50

served with tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.50

Brandon's Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Mahi Ceviche

$16.50

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

shaved rib eye, peppers, onions, and cheese in an egg roll wrapper and fried golden brown.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan house Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

Romaine, mixed greens, peppers, tomatoes, pickled onion and cucumbers

Lunch

QG BLT

QG BLT

$12.00

BLT With our own House Cured Bacon and your choice of side

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00+

Your choice of a six inch or one foot of classic rib eye beef and imported Philly roll, grilled peppers & onions, Whiz or Provolone

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00+

Your choice of six inches or one foot of chopped chicken breast and imported Philly roll, grilled peppers & onions, Whiz or Provolone

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

100% vegetarian burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a brioche roll with our house remoulade.

Bacon Avo Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Avo Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Made with our in house spice and remoulade on a brioche roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado

Flat Top Burger

Flat Top Burger

$13.00+

Choose between a single or double patty smash burger with Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onion, and Bacon with our house made Russian Dressing and American Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$24.00Out of stock

Braised short rib, with mashed potato, demi glace, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon zest

7oz Filet

$27.00

Spinach Pesto Bucatini

$16.00

Citrus Glazed Mahi Mahi

$24.00

citrus glazed mahi filet served with rice pilaf and marinated green onion salad.

Crab Cake Platter

$27.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine by the glass

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$12.00

White Wine by the glass

LaMarca Sparkling Wine Split

$13.00

Harken Barrell Fermented Chardonnay

$12.00

Freix Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Freix Sparkling Split

$10.00

Crossings Sauv Blanc

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.

