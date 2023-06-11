Bars & Lounges
American
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar Downtown Baltimore
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.
Location
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
