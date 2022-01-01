Canton restaurants you'll love
More about Fuisine
Fuisine
3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
|"What's Beef" Burger
|$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken
|$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about El Bufalo
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Nachos/Tots/Fries
|$16.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
|Queso Blanco
|$13.00
More about Blue Hill Tavern
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
Spicy tuna & cucumber
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.00
Salmon and avocado
|Canton Roll (spicy)
|$13.95
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & massago topped w/tuna, crunch and spicy mayo
More about Sip & Bite Diner
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Diner Breakfast Sammie
|$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|4 Meals for $34
|$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
|Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party
|$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
|8 Meals for $62
|$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)
|$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about RegionAle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Broccoli Shred
|$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
|Cubano
|$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce
|Sweet Potato Chips
|$2.50
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
More about Captain James seafood palace
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
|BURGER
|$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
|STUFF CHICKEN
|$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cinderella Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Fresh Salmon and Sweet Wasabi sauce.
|Ravens Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado rolled, topped with spicy Crabmeat, Tobiko and Old Bay seasoning, Served with Teriyaki Sauce.
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.00
Stir Fried wide rice noodles, prepared with Thai peppers and tomatoes in a spicy basil sauce with Thai honey.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|BaltoBomb Whole Pie
|$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
|Apple Crumb Whole Pie
|$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
|Cowboy Whole Pie
|$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
More about Raw & Refined
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Raw & Refined
2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shellfish Allergy
|grilled corn salad
|$12.00
|the R&R burger
|$14.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
|10 PC Wing
|$18.00
Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)
|Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
|$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
More about O'Donnell's Pub
O'Donnell's Pub
531 south potomac st, Balto
|Popular items
|Hamburger 10 OZ
|$11.00