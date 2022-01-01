Canton restaurants you'll love

Toast

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Canton restaurants

Fuisine image

 

Fuisine

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
"What's Beef" Burger$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
More about Fuisine
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos/Tots/Fries$16.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Queso Blanco$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Spicy tuna & cucumber
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.00
Salmon and avocado
Canton Roll (spicy)$13.95
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & massago topped w/tuna, crunch and spicy mayo
More about Avenue Sushi
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Lee's Pint and Shell image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meals for $34$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
8 Meals for $62$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
RegionAle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Shred$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
Cubano$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce
Sweet Potato Chips$2.50
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
More about RegionAle
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
BURGER$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
STUFF CHICKEN$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinderella Roll$11.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Fresh Salmon and Sweet Wasabi sauce.
Ravens Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado rolled, topped with spicy Crabmeat, Tobiko and Old Bay seasoning, Served with Teriyaki Sauce.
Drunken Noodles$15.00
Stir Fried wide rice noodles, prepared with Thai peppers and tomatoes in a spicy basil sauce with Thai honey.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton- image

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BaltoBomb Whole Pie$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
Cowboy Whole Pie$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Raw & Refined image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shellfish Allergy
grilled corn salad$12.00
the R&R burger$14.00
More about Raw & Refined
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
10 PC Wing$18.00
Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)
Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
O'Donnell's Pub image

 

O'Donnell's Pub

531 south potomac st, Balto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger 10 OZ$11.00
More about O'Donnell's Pub
Shipyard Pub image

 

Shipyard Pub

3500 O'Donnell St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Shipyard Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Hot Chicken$14.00
Monion Dip$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

