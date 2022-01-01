Canton seafood restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Canton

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meals for $34$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
8 Meals for $62$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
BURGER$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
STUFF CHICKEN$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
More about Captain James seafood palace
Raw & Refined image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shellfish Allergy
grilled corn salad$12.00
the R&R burger$14.00
More about Raw & Refined

