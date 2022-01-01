Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Canton

Canton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Kale Caesar (P)$10.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Charred Caesar Salad image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charred Caesar Salad$9.00
More about El Bufalo
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hail Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine, croutons, feta & parm
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine, parmesan & croutons w/ Caesar dressing
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

