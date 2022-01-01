Little Italy restaurants you'll love

Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Must-try Little Italy restaurants

Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
12" Angeli’s Pick$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
10 Wings$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.25
Plain, Almond, Chocolate
French Baguette$4.50
Baltimore Sourdough$6.50
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Amicci's of Little Italy image

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fork/Knife Kit
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
Corleone$17.00
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
My Thai Go image

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$14.00
Fresh Rice Noodle / Basil / Bell Pepper Onion / Tomato / Carrot / Broccoli / Garlic Thai Chili W/Brown Sauce
Pad Thai$14.00
Thin rice Noodle / Egg / Scallions
Carrots / Bean Sprouts / Preserved Radish
Peanut / Fried Onions / Tamarind sauce
Shrimp Summer Rolls$9.00
Iceberg | Romaine | Carrots | Cucumbers | Mint | Thai Basil | Shrimp | Cilantro | Peanut Sauce
More about My Thai Go
RYMKS Bar and Grille image

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$14.99
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
Suya Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.99
Nigerian peanut spice steak and cheese in a crispy eggroll wrapper and served with Tomato gravy.
Caesar$6.00
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille
Clark Burger Downtown image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classique Poutine$7.25
Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy
Large Fries$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
Small Garlic Frites$5.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
More about Clark Burger Downtown

