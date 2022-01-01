Little Italy restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
|12" Angeli’s Pick
|$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
|10 Wings
|$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Croissant
|$4.25
Plain, Almond, Chocolate
|French Baguette
|$4.50
|Baltimore Sourdough
|$6.50
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Fork/Knife Kit
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
|Corleone
|$17.00
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Drunken Noodles
|$14.00
Fresh Rice Noodle / Basil / Bell Pepper Onion / Tomato / Carrot / Broccoli / Garlic Thai Chili W/Brown Sauce
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Thin rice Noodle / Egg / Scallions
Carrots / Bean Sprouts / Preserved Radish
Peanut / Fried Onions / Tamarind sauce
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$9.00
Iceberg | Romaine | Carrots | Cucumbers | Mint | Thai Basil | Shrimp | Cilantro | Peanut Sauce
RYMKS Bar and Grille
819 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.99
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
|Suya Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$12.99
Nigerian peanut spice steak and cheese in a crispy eggroll wrapper and served with Tomato gravy.
|Caesar
|$6.00
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger Downtown
415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore
|Classique Poutine
|$7.25
Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy
|Large Fries
|$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
|Small Garlic Frites
|$5.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo