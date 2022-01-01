Jones Falls Area restaurants you'll love

Jones Falls Area restaurants
Toast

Jones Falls Area's top cuisines

Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Jones Falls Area restaurants

Wight Tea Company image

 

Wight Tea Company

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Tea$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
#Wellness$6.00
Green tea, spearmint, lemon, turmeric, ginger, and honey. Your choice hot or iced.
Box of 6$13.00
Box of 6 Chocolates.
2 Lavender Earl Grey-infused milk chocolate ganache with milk chocolate shell
2 Smoked Chai-infused dark chocolate ganache with marshmallow and a graham-cookie base. Dark chocolate shell
2 Jasmine-infused white chocolate ganache with yuzu jam. White chocolate shell.
More about Wight Tea Company
Cosima image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Salumi$18.00
Tomato sauce, calabrese sausage, capicola, andouille sausage, onion, smoked mozzarella
Burrata - Appetizer
warmed burrata with coal roasted tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, crostini
Pizza Semplice$14.00
Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella
More about Cosima
True Chesapeake Oyster Co image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
True Chesapeake Caesar$14.00
fried oyster croutons, smoked oyster caesar dressing
(allergies: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
Crab Cake Entree$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jones Falls Area

Cake

