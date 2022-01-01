Jones Falls Area restaurants you'll love
More about Wight Tea Company
Wight Tea Company
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
|#Wellness
|$6.00
Green tea, spearmint, lemon, turmeric, ginger, and honey. Your choice hot or iced.
|Box of 6
|$13.00
Box of 6 Chocolates.
2 Lavender Earl Grey-infused milk chocolate ganache with milk chocolate shell
2 Smoked Chai-infused dark chocolate ganache with marshmallow and a graham-cookie base. Dark chocolate shell
2 Jasmine-infused white chocolate ganache with yuzu jam. White chocolate shell.
More about Cosima
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pizza Salumi
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, calabrese sausage, capicola, andouille sausage, onion, smoked mozzarella
|Burrata - Appetizer
warmed burrata with coal roasted tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, crostini
|Pizza Semplice
|$14.00
Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Popular items
|True Chesapeake Caesar
|$14.00
fried oyster croutons, smoked oyster caesar dressing
(allergies: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
|Crab Cake Entree
|$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)