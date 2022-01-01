Hampden restaurants you'll love
More about Chuck's Trading Post
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|SMASHBURGER
|$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
|GOOD OL' PANCAKES
|$9.00
strawberry maple compote
|CHUCKACHEESESTEAK
|$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Curry Soup
|$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
|Tater Tots
|$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
|Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN
|$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
More about Rocket to Venus
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
Two smash patties, house pickles, chopped onion, and Old Bay aioli on a griddled potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
|O's Burger
|$15.00
Bacon, fried onion rings, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, old bay aioli, Cunningham's roll.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.
More about Toki Tako
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mushroom Rice Box
mushroom, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
|Corn Cheese
|$6.00
*vegetarian/gluten friendly
|3 SSAM FOR $13
|$13.00
Choose any 3 ssam for $13
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Green Curry
Medium spicy - Green curry, bamboo shoots, eggplants, red bell pepper, basil
|Tom Yum
Medium spicy - Lemongrass broth, mushroom, chili paste, lime juice, tomato, scallion, cilantro
|Tom Kha
Medium spicy - Creamy coconut milk, galangal broth, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, lime juice, scallion, cilantro
More about Papi's Tacos
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Popular items
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Holy Frijoles
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Taco Solo
tacos one by one
|3 Taco Platter
|$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
|Pat Lafrieda Burger
|$18.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house, crinkle fries
|Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
More about Wicked Sisters
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wicked Rachel
|$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, picnic slaw, wicked sauce, on multigrain wheat
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
|Portabella Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella or vegan cojita cheese, sautéed onions and peppers
More about Ekiben Hampden
SANDWICHES
Ekiben Hampden
911 W 36th st, Baltimore
|Popular items
|SIDE BUN
|$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
|THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL
|$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
|TOFU BRAH BUN
|$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
More about The Hon
The Hon
1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hampden Burger
|$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
|Cream of Crab Bowl
|$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
More about Artifact Coffee
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Artifact Coffee
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|the horseman's head
|$5.50
A latte sweetened with house-made roasted pumpkin and warm Autumn spices, topped w/ cinnamon sugar.
|egg & cheddar
|$5.00
egg is scrambled & folded
|poncho & lefty
|$7.25
black bean spread, sunny side up egg, bacon, cilantro, pickled onions, fish pepper mayo on a griddled English muffin
More about The Local Fry
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Korean Bowl, Gochujang Sauce
|$10.00
Rice topped with cucumber kimchi, pickled red onions, fried egg, scallions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein
|5 Wings
|$7.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor
*ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
|10 Wings
|$12.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGETARIAN, GF
|$17.00
Cubes of Paneer cheese simmered in a creamy Spinach sauce. Served with Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)
|$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
|VEGAN Samosas
|$9.00
Hand rolled pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with house made chutneys. 2 per order.