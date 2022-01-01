Hampden restaurants you'll love

Go
Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Hampden restaurants

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
GOOD OL' PANCAKES$9.00
strawberry maple compote
CHUCKACHEESESTEAK$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Curry Soup$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
Tater Tots$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
More about Golden West Cafe
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Rocket to Venus
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$15.00
Two smash patties, house pickles, chopped onion, and Old Bay aioli on a griddled potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
O's Burger$15.00
Bacon, fried onion rings, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, old bay aioli, Cunningham's roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.

More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Toki Tako image

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Rice Box
mushroom, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Corn Cheese$6.00
*vegetarian/gluten friendly
3 SSAM FOR $13$13.00
Choose any 3 ssam for $13
More about Toki Tako
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Curry
Medium spicy - Green curry, bamboo shoots, eggplants, red bell pepper, basil
Tom Yum
Medium spicy - Lemongrass broth, mushroom, chili paste, lime juice, tomato, scallion, cilantro
Tom Kha
Medium spicy - Creamy coconut milk, galangal broth, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, lime juice, scallion, cilantro
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Papi's Tacos image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Tacos$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
Pat Lafrieda Burger$18.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house, crinkle fries
Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
More about The Food Market
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wicked Rachel$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, picnic slaw, wicked sauce, on multigrain wheat
Salmon BLT$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
Portabella Cheesesteak$16.00
Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella or vegan cojita cheese, sautéed onions and peppers
More about Wicked Sisters
Ekiben Hampden image

SANDWICHES

Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE BUN$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
More about Ekiben Hampden
The Hon image

 

The Hon

1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hampden Burger$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
Classic Burger$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
More about The Hon
Artifact Coffee image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
the horseman's head$5.50
A latte sweetened with house-made roasted pumpkin and warm Autumn spices, topped w/ cinnamon sugar.
egg & cheddar$5.00
egg is scrambled & folded
poncho & lefty$7.25
black bean spread, sunny side up egg, bacon, cilantro, pickled onions, fish pepper mayo on a griddled English muffin
More about Artifact Coffee
The Local Fry image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Bowl, Gochujang Sauce$10.00
Rice topped with cucumber kimchi, pickled red onions, fried egg, scallions, nori, sesame seeds, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein
5 Wings$7.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor
*ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
10 Wings$12.00
Our crispy and juicy wings with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
More about The Local Fry
The Verandah Kitchen image

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saag Paneer + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGETARIAN, GF$17.00
Cubes of Paneer cheese simmered in a creamy Spinach sauce. Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
VEGAN Samosas$9.00
Hand rolled pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with house made chutneys. 2 per order.
More about The Verandah Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hampden

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Curry

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Hampden to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston