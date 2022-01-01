Bodhi Corner Hampden Hampden

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodhi Corner Hampden

134 Reviews

$$

3500 Chestnut Ave

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken
See Ew

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed salted edamame

Spring Rolls

$8.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Crispy deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodle, cabbage, taro root, carrot, celery served with pineapple sauce (3)

Curry Puff

$8.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Deep-fried sweet potatoes, onions, carrot, yellow curry powder served with sweet cucumber sauce

Fried Eggplant

$9.00Out of stock

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Fried battered eggplant served with pineapple sauce

App Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Tofu

Fried Wonton

$9.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Deep-fried mixed shrimp and chicken dumpling served with pineapple sauce (5)

Sa Tey

$10.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with sweet cucumber and peanut sauce (4)

Chive Dumpling

$9.00

Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)

Summer Basil Rolls

$7.00

Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)

Shrimp Rolls

$10.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Crispy deep-fried rolls stuffed with shrimp served with pineapple sauce (4)

Coco Shrimp

$10.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Deep-fried marinated shrimp with granulated coconut served with pineapple sauce (4)

Kanom Jeep

$10.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Steamed dumplings stuffed with minced shrimp, pork, chicken, water chestnuts, shiitake mushroom, fried garlic, fried red onion served with sweet soy sauce (4)

Thai Sausage

$9.00

Tod Mun Pla

$9.00

Mince kingfish, curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, string bean, with cucumber relish

Mee Krob

$9.00

Crispy rice noodle mixed with sweet & sour tamarind sauce, tofu, lettuce, and bean sprouts

Mieng Kum

$9.00

Spinach, diced lime, red onion, ginger, toasted coconut, peanut, dried shrimp, tamarind coconut sauce

Mussels

$10.00

Steamed mussels, lemongrass, basil with spicy lime sauce

SOUP

Tom Yum

Medium spicy - Lemongrass broth, mushroom, chili paste, lime juice, tomato, scallion, cilantro

Tom Kha

Medium spicy - Creamy coconut milk, galangal broth, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, lime juice, scallion, cilantro

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Vegetable broth, shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton, Napa cabbage, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro

Sweet Corn Soup

$7.00

Sweet corn, soft tofu

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, carrot, tomato, purple cabbage, green basil dressing & mayo

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Medium spicy - Green papaya, tomato, green beans, carrot, peanut, garlic, fresh chili, lettuce, lime juice, fish sauce

Larb

$13.00

Medium spicy - Roasted rice powder, lettuce, red onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, chili powder, lime juice, fish sauce

Eggplant Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Medium spicy - Roasted Chinese eggplant, shrimp, chicken, mint, cilantro, scallion, carrot, lettuce, red onion, chili powder, roasted rice powder, lime juice, fish sauce

Plah Goong

$15.00

Medium spicy - Grilled shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, carrot, scallion, cilantro, red onion, mint, chili paste, lime juice, fish sauce

Nam Tok

$14.00

Medium spicy - Roasted rice and chili powder, lettuce, red onion, scallion, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, mint, lime juice, fish sauce

Noodles

Pad Thai

Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, beansprout, scallion, peanut

Drunken

Medium spicy - Stir fried wide rice noodle with chili paste, red bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil, tomato

See Ew

Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, Chinese broccoli, and Thai soy sauce

Ba Mee

Medium spicy - Egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic, peanut, chili paste, lime juice

Noodle Bowls

Teow Tom Yum (Noodle Soup)

Medium spicy - thin noodle in spicy tom yum broth, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, peanut, crispy wonton

Teow (Noodle Soup)

Thin rice noodle in brown cinnamon broth, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, crispy garlic

Kao Soi

Medium spicy - Egg noodles, Thai northern style yellow curry, pickled cabbage, red onion, scallions, topped with crispy noodle, fried red onion, lime

Pink Bowl

$17.00

Medium spicy - Wide rice noodle in pink broth, shrimp, squid, white mushroom, fried tofu, Chinese broccoli, scallion, bean sprout, crispy wonton

Ba Mee Nam

Brown cinnamon broth, egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, crispy garlic

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime

Basil Fried Rice

Medium spicy - Mixed Thai herbs & chili garlic, Jasmine rice, onion, red bell pepper, onion, cucumber, fried basil leaves

Pineapple Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, jasmine rice, egg, carrot, green peas, corn, scallion, onion

Entrees

Kra Prow

Medium spicy - Stir fried red bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil, fresh chili sautéed with chili basil sauce

Pad Eggplant

Medium spicy - Stir fried red bell pepper, fried eggplant, garlic, onion, basil, fresh chili sautéed with garlic soy bean paste sauce

Pad Veggies

Stir fried mixed vegetable, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, string beans, red bell pepper, snow pea

Pad Chinese Broccoli

Stir fried Chinese broccoli, garlic, sautéed with soybean paste sauce

Pad Garlic

Stir fried sautéed garlic sauce, pepper, steamed broccoli

Pad Ginger

Stir fried fresh ginger, bell pepper, onion, scallion, mushroom, fresh chili sautéed with garlic soy bean sauce

Pad Prik King

Medium spicy - Stir fried string beans, red bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaves with Prik King chili paste

BBQ Chicken with Sticky Rice

$17.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Thai style grilled chicken breast, cilantro, served with spicy tamarind sauce, sweet & sour sauce with sticky rice on the side

Orange Chicken

$17.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Fried marinated chicken thigh, cabbage, carrot, broccoli served with homemade orange sauce, contain gluten

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Grilled chicken, cabbage, carrot, broccoli with homemade teriyaki sauce topped with roasted sesame, contain gluten

Kao Na Ped

$19.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Sliced roasted duck breast served over Jasmine rice with Chinese broccoli, pickled ginger, cucumber, homemade soybean sauce & sweet soy sauce on the side

Duck Kra Prow

$20.00

**This item cannot be made Gluten-free** Deep-fried battered duck breast, steamed broccoli with chili basil sauce, crispy basil

Sweet & Sour Salmon

$20.00

Salmon with sautéed pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, bell peppers, in Thai sweet & sour sauce.

Bodhi Vegan

Grilled Veggie Salad

$13.00

Mushroom Salad

$15.00

Rama

$15.00

Steamed tofu, spinach, carrot, Napa cabbage, broccoli, with peanut sauce Served with jasmine rice

Vegan Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled mock chicken, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, teriyaki sauce topped with roasted sesame Served with jasmine rice

Vegan Crab Fried Rice

$17.00

Mock crab meat, jasmine rice, carrot, green peas, corn, scallion, onion

Vegan Kra Prow

$18.00

Vegan Duck Curry

$18.00

Mock duck, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil in red curry Served with jasmine rice

Curry

Red Curry

Medium spicy - Red curry, string beans, pumpkin, red bell pepper, basil

Yellow Curry

Medium spicy - Turmeric yellow curry, potato, carrot, fried red onion

Green Curry

Medium spicy - Green curry, bamboo shoots, eggplants, red bell pepper, basil

Massaman Curry

Little spicy - Massaman curry, potato, carrot, onion, peanut

Panang Curry

Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves

Duck Curry

$20.00

Medium spicy - Sliced roasted duck breast in red curry, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Fried Tofu

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Brown Rice Exchange

$1.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Pumpkin Custard

$8.00

Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Roti Dip w/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Thai Coconut Custard

$7.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

