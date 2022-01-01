Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

374 Reviews

$$

3626 Falls Rd

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Korean Cheesesteak
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Beer Queso

$10.00

Beer cheese, crumbled chorizo, pico de gallo, house tortilla chips.

Boneless Wings

$16.00

With ranch and/or blue cheese.

Fall House Salad (SPECIAL)

$16.00

Spinach, sesame ginger marinated carrots, quinoa, feta, red onion, crumbled walnuts, dried cranberries, & blood orange poppyseed vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken- $5

House Wings

$16.00

With ranch and/or blue cheese.

Large Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sauces.

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Creamy beer cheese and pepper jack mac & cheese topped with a drizzle of house BBQ sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, and scallions. (Add fried chicken +$4)

Small Fries

$7.00

Comes with one sauce.

Veggie Queso

$10.00

Beer cheese, vegetarian Beyond "chorizo", pico de gallo, house tortilla chips.

Sandwiches & Plates

Baltimore Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Franks buttermilk-brined crispy fried chicken thigh, Old Bay napa slaw, Old Bay aioli, and house pickles on a griddled potato roll. Served with side of Old Bay chips. (Make it vegan by subbing tofu & vegan ranch).

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer-battered cod, Old Bay napa slaw, house pickles on a split top potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips. ​

Turkey Burger (SPECIAL)

$18.00

Roasted poblano & jalapeño chutney, cranberry Polydribbles mustard, pepper jack, pickled onions, & fresh spinach. Served with house Old Bay chips & pickles ​

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cunningham's sauerkraut rye, provolone, havarti, cheddar. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.

Korean Cheesesteak

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, pepper jack cheese, house kimchi, bulgogi sauce, pickled veggies, hoagie roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.

Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles

$16.00

Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.

House Burger

$15.00

Two 4oz patties, house pickles, chopped onion, and Old Bay aioli on a griddled potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.

Tofu Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated crispy fried tofu, vegan raita, romaine, cilantro, & pickled onions on a potato roll ​

Dessert

Ice Cream

$8.00

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream

Sides

House Kimchi

$5.00

Nappa Slaw

$4.00

Marinated Vegetables

$4.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Old Bay Chips

$4.00

Astral Decay 6pk

Astral Decay 6pk

Astral Decay 6pk

$15.00

Pale Ale double dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Amarillo, and Centennial. 5.3%

Beebweepa 4pk

Beebweepa 4pk

Beebweepa 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Notes of juicy grapefruit, mandarin orange, and papaya. 6.5%

Cerebra 6pk

Cerebra 6pk

Cerebra 6pk

$13.00

Synaptic IPA. Citra & Mosaic Incognito, DDH with Citra, Mosaic, & Amarillo. Juicy, light, and super crushable. With such a low ABV, it’ll leave your synapses firing. 4.5%

Cryomancer 6pk

West Coast IPA. An icy cavern of Chinook, Cascade and Centennial found amidst a shrieking blizzard of Citra and Simcoe Cryo. Assertive notes of honeyed citrus, fresh winter pine, and whispers of what remains of summer's grassy verdancy. A frigid chill of bitterness howls across the palate to finish. Bury the world in ice yet again. Stay warm. 5.5%
Cryomancer 6pk

Cryomancer 6pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. An icy cavern of Chinook, Cascade and Centennial found amidst a shrieking blizzard of Citra and Simcoe Cryo. Assertive notes of honeyed citrus, fresh winter pine, and whispers of what remains of summer's grassy verdancy. A frigid chill of bitterness howls across the palate to finish. 5.5%

Dubbabeebweepa 4pk

Dubbabeebweepa 4pk

Dubbabeebweepa 4pk

$18.00

Double IPA double dry-hopped w/ Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Galaxy. Huge tropical citrus aroma with an enormous creamy body, a touch of bitterness, and a cloud soft landing that will have you reaching for another. 8%

Fastball Special 4pk

East Coast meets West Coast hybrid IPA. With Chinook, Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus. Then double dry-hopped with more Simcoe and Centennial, and dank Mosaic and Comet. Pine and grassy notes, finishes with grapefruit rind and orange tangerine tones. 5.8%
Fastball Special 4pk

Fastball Special 4pk

$15.00

East Coast meets West Coast hybrid IPA. With Chinook, Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus. Then double dry-hopped with more Simcoe and Centennial, and dank Mosaic and Comet. Pine and grassy notes, finishes with grapefruit rind and orange tangerine tones. 5.8%

Faustinator 4pk

Doppelbock - 8.2% ABV This deceptively simple lager belies the complexities of its consequences. Brewed in the clearest of terms with a mash of the best German Pilsner and Light and Dark Munichs. Hopped under an infernal agreement with Hallertau and fermented on a classic German Bock yeast. Conceived at a crossroads with big rich notes of raisin and fig, coffee and chocolate, and thick, dark bread. So sign it over. No Take-backs.
Faustinator 4pk

Faustinator 4pk

$15.00

Doppelbock - 8.2% ABV This deceptively simple lager belies the complexities of its consequences. Brewed in the clearest of terms with a mash of the best German Pilsner and Light and Dark Munichs. Hopped under an infernal agreement with Hallertau and fermented on a classic German Bock yeast. Conceived at a crossroads with big rich notes of raisin and fig, coffee and chocolate, and thick, dark bread. So sign it over. No Take-backs.

Geistbär 6pk

Oktoberfest lager. A classic blend of toasty, bready malts forms the basis for our first Märzen-style lager. Vienna and Munich contribute flavors and aromas of rich dark bread and subtle caramel and toffee tones with a full body and a quenching finish. 6.1%
Geistbär 6pk

Geistbär 6pk

$13.00

Oktoberfest lager. A classic blend of toasty, bready malts forms the basis for our first Märzen-style lager. Vienna and Munich contribute flavors and aromas of rich dark bread and subtle caramel and toffee tones with a full body and a quenching finish. 6.1%

Glamour 6pk

Dry-hopped pilsner with Vic Secret, Nelson Sauvin, and Lemondrop. Pale, straw color with notes of crisp malt, honeysuckle, and sun-ripened peaches, with a dry, clean finish. 4.8%
Glamour 6pk

Glamour 6pk

$13.00

Dry-hopped pilsner with Vic Secret, Nelson Sauvin, and Lemondrop. Pale, straw color with notes of crisp malt, honeysuckle, and sun-ripened peaches, with a dry, clean finish. 4.8%

Impaler 6pk

Impaler 6pk

Impaler 6pk

$13.00

Vienna Lager. There's a tapping sound at the window. Better check it out. This one is built on a sturdy base of Vienna malt and rounded out with a touch of Munich and Melanoidin then robed in the inky blood-tinged darkness of Carafa Special III. It soars through the night on silent wings of Hallertau and a classic German lager strain. Intense notes of rich, toasty malt, dark fruit, and toffee with hints of chocolate and caramel and an endless thirst that drives it out into the darkness to feed. The night is young. Invite it in. 5.5%

Inescapable Fate 4pk

Inescapable Fate 4pk

Inescapable Fate 4pk

$16.00

IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin. A kismetic nose with notes of lime, white grape, and juicy citrus. Hints of soft malt and bright tropical fruits. 6.2%

Jellyfish Hatchling 6pk

Little IPA. We took the juicy tropical hops and softness you've come to expect from Space Jellyfish and made them adorable. Bright citrus with bold mango and passionfruit come through in the nose, followed by a flavor full of dank grassiness and zippy lime, ending with a thick, creamy mouthfeel that will make you wonder how something so small can have so much presence. The last Space Jellyfish is in captivity. The galaxy is at peace. 4.8%
Jellyfish Hatchling 6pk

Jellyfish Hatchling 6pk

$14.00

Little IPA. We took the juicy tropical hops and softness you’ve come to expect from Space Jellyfish and made them adorable. Bright citrus with bold mango and passionfruit come through in the nose, followed by a flavor full of dank grassiness and zippy lime, ending with a thick, creamy mouthfeel that will make you wonder how something so small can have so much presence. The last Space Jellyfish is in captivity. The galaxy is at peace. 4.8%

Lord Bones 4pk

Lord Bones 4pk

Lord Bones 4pk

$18.00

Milkshake IPA with vanilla and lactose. Hopped with Citra, Motueka, and Simcoe, then double dry-hopped with Citra and Vic Secret. Big tropical notes of pineapple and creamsicle with a smooth, dreamy finish. 7.1%

Lost Paradigm 6pk

Dry-hopped lager. Bright, refreshing quencher. Crisp and crackery with a bright, lemony finish. Crystal clear and solidly crushable. 5%
Lost Paradigm 6pk

Lost Paradigm 6pk

$13.00

Dry-hopped lager. Bright, refreshing quencher. Crisp and crackery with a bright, lemony finish. Crystal clear and solidly crushable. 5%

Phantom Scream 4pk

Double IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%
Phantom Scream 4pk

Phantom Scream 4pk

$19.00

Doubel IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%.

Plutonian Shore 4pk

Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with a hefty dose of oats and an array of specialty and roasted malts. Deep, dark notes of rich chocolate, cappuccino, and hazelnut sweep downstream across your palate before washing up on a shore of chocolate-covered espresso beans and drippy chocolate syrup. 6.8%
Plutonian Shore 4pk

Plutonian Shore 4pk

$14.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with a hefty dose of oats and an array of specialty and roasted malts. Deep, dark notes of rich chocolate, cappuccino, and hazelnut sweep downstream across your palate before washing up on a shore of chocolate-covered espresso beans and drippy chocolate syrup. 6.8%

Polydribbles #14 4pk

Fruited Sour. Strawberry, papaya, peach, & Madagascar vanilla. Juicy as hell, mega popsicle notes and punchy cocktail vibes with a light, tart finish. 5.3%
Polydribbles #14 4pk

Polydribbles #14 4pk

$15.00

Fruited Sour. Strawberry, papaya, peach, & Madagascar vanilla. Juicy as hell, mega popsicle notes and punchy cocktail vibes with a light, tart finish. 5.3%

Pyromancer 6pk

West Coast Double IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Cascade and Centennial. Crisp and dry with notes of resinous pine and fresh citrus with a firm malt backbone and a bracing bitterness that cuts through it all. 8%
Pyromancer 6pk

Pyromancer 6pk

$16.00

West Coast Double IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Cascade and Centennial. Crisp and dry with notes of resinous pine and fresh citrus with a firm malt backbone and a bracing bitterness that cuts through it all. 8%

Queen Jellyfish 4pk

Queen Jellyfish 4pk

Queen Jellyfish 4pk

$19.00

Double IPA double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka, and Simcoe. Notes of pineapple and bubble gum with a smooth finish that hides its strength, then a subtle hint of bitterness as it clears your palate. 8.5%

Space Jellyfish 6pk

Space Jellyfish 12oz 6pk

Space Jellyfish 12oz 6pk

$16.00

IPA brewed with barley, wheat, rye, oats, and just a touch of honey malt, we hammered this beer with Galaxy, Motueka, and Simcoe then double dry-hopped it with the same blend. Big notes of juicy tropical fruit, papaya, kumquat, and dank green tones are rounded out by a pillowy soft finish. 7%

Strange Beast 4pk

Rice lager with ginger peach green tea. Hopped with Sorachi Ace, Centennial, and Motueka. Notes of juicy peach, fresh sun tea, crisp malt, a touch of herbal funk, and light, zesty ginger. 4.6%
Strange Beast 4pk

Strange Beast 4pk

$14.00

Rice lager with ginger peach green tea. Hopped with Sorachi Ace, Centennial, and Motueka. Notes of juicy peach, fresh sun tea, crisp malt, a touch of herbal funk, and light, zesty ginger. 4.6%

Tiny Tyrant: Mosaic Max 4pk

Tiny Tyrant: Mosaic Max 4pk

$15.00

Pale ale. Hopped and dry-hopped with Mosaic cryo, incognito, pellets, and spectrum. Notes of fresh cut grass, bright lime and grapefruit, dank berry, and indica sorbetto. 5%

CROWLERS - 32oz

Astral Decay Crowler

$12.00

Pale Ale double dry-hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Nelson Sauvin. 5.3%

Beebweepa Crowler

$11.00

IPA w/ double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo 6.5%

Cerebra Crowler

$12.00

Synaptic IPA. Citra & Mosaic Incognito, DDH with Citra, Mosaic, & Amarillo. Juicy, light, and super crushable. With such a low ABV, it’ll leave your synapses firing. 4.5%

Cryomancer Crowler

$12.00

West Coast IPA. An icy cavern of Chinook, Cascade and Centennial found amidst a shrieking blizzard of Citra and Simcoe Cryo. Assertive notes of honeyed citrus, fresh winter pine, and whispers of what remains of summer's grassy verdancy. A frigid chill of bitterness howls across the palate to finish. 5.5%

Dubbabeebweepa Crowler

$15.00

Double IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Galaxy. 8%

Fastball Special Crowler

$12.00

East Coast meets West Coast hybrid IPA. With Chinook, Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus. Then double dry-hopped with more Simcoe and Centennial, and dank Mosaic and Comet. Pine and grassy notes, finishes with grapefruit rind and orange tangerine tones. 5.8%

Geistbär Crowler

$12.00

Oktoberfest lager. A classic blend of toasty, bready malts forms the basis for our first Märzen-style lager. Vienna and Munich contribute flavors and aromas of rich dark bread and subtle caramel and toffee tones with a full body and a quenching finish that growls for another sip. 6.1%

Glamour Crowler

$11.00

Dry-hopped pilsner with Vic Secret, Nelson Sauvin, and Lemondrop. Pale, straw color with notes of crisp malt, honeysuckle, and sun-ripened peaches, with a dry, clean finish. 4.8%

Phantom Scream Crowler

$15.00

Double IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%

Plutonian Shore Crowler

$11.00

Pyromancer Crowler

$13.00

West Coast Double IPA, double dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade. 8%

Queen Jellyfish Crowler

$14.00

Double IPA w/ galaxy, motueka, and simcoe hops. Double dry-hopped. 8.6%

Space Jellyfish Crowler

$12.00

IPA double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka, and Simcoe. Notes of juicy tropical fruit, papaya, kumquat, and dank green tones are rounded out by a pillowy soft finish. 7%

Tiny Tyrant: Mosaic Max Crowler

$12.00

Pale ale. Hopped and dry-hopped with Mosaic cryo, incognito, pellets, and spectrum. Notes of fresh cut grass, bright lime and grapefruit, dank berry, and indica sorbetto. 5%

Cider/Kombucha

Graft Lost Tropic Cider

$8.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$8.00

Shacksbury Rose Cider

$8.00

Wild Kombucha Elderberry

$7.00Out of stock

Wild Kombucha Ginger Grapefruit

$7.00

Wild Kombucha Mango Peach

$7.00

Wild Kombucha Strawberry Lavender

$7.00Out of stock

Wild Kombucha Watermelon Hops

$7.00

Icaro Yerba Mate Hibiscus Tea

$6.00

Icaro Yerba Mate Mint Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Soda

Boylans Cola

$5.00

Boylans Diet Cola

$5.00Out of stock

Boylans Ginger Ale

$5.00

Boylans Birch Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Boylans Root Beer

$5.00

Coke Can

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Sprite Can

$3.50

Apparel

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$25.00
Beebweepa Tee

Beebweepa Tee

$20.00
Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00
Dreamscythe Tee (Red)

Dreamscythe Tee (Red)

$20.00
Fastball Special Tee

Fastball Special Tee

$20.00
God-Emperor Bones Hoodie

God-Emperor Bones Hoodie

$50.00
Infernal Splendor Tee (Purple)

Infernal Splendor Tee (Purple)

$20.00
New Space Jellyfish T Shirt

New Space Jellyfish T Shirt

$20.00
Phantom Scream Hoodie

Phantom Scream Hoodie

$50.00
Pyromancer Tee

Pyromancer Tee

$20.00
Skull Raven Art T Shirt

Skull Raven Art T Shirt

$20.00
Women's Skull Raven Art Tank

Women's Skull Raven Art Tank

$20.00
Women's Burst Logo T Shirt

Women's Burst Logo T Shirt

$20.00
Lord Bones T Shirt

Lord Bones T Shirt

$16.00
Women's Lil Logo Loose Fit Tee

Women's Lil Logo Loose Fit Tee

$20.00
Nepenthe Block T Shirt

Nepenthe Block T Shirt

$16.00
Nepenthe Pocket T Shirt

Nepenthe Pocket T Shirt

$20.00
OG Space Jellyfish T Shirt

OG Space Jellyfish T Shirt

$16.00
Ray T Shirt

Ray T Shirt

$16.00

Glassware

Pyromancer Glass

Pyromancer Glass

$15.00
Teal Nepenthe Glass

Teal Nepenthe Glass

$12.00Out of stock
Jellyfish Hatchling Glass

Jellyfish Hatchling Glass

$12.00
Space Jellyfish Glass

Space Jellyfish Glass

$12.00
Queen Jellyfish Glass

Queen Jellyfish Glass

$12.00

Jellyfish Glass Set

$30.00

Set of all three Jellyfish glasses for only $30!

Misc Merch

Jellyfish Sticker

Jellyfish Sticker

$2.00
Lord Bones Sticker

Lord Bones Sticker

$2.00
Ray Sticker

Ray Sticker

$2.00

Teal Logo Sticker

$2.00
Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

$6.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00
Ray Koozie

Ray Koozie

$2.00
Nepenthe Knit Beanie

Nepenthe Knit Beanie

$25.00
5 Panel Hat

5 Panel Hat

$35.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00
Blue Sticker

Blue Sticker

$2.00
Large Black Sticker

Large Black Sticker

$2.00
Green Koozie

Green Koozie

$2.00
Teal Koozie

Teal Koozie

$2.00
Orange Koozie

Orange Koozie

$2.00

C02 Tank Exchange

Co2 Tank Exchange

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING ONLINE ORDERS FOR FOOD, CROWLERS, + COCKTAIL ORDERS FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP!

Website

Location

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

