Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd
Baltimore, MD 21211
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beer Queso
Beer cheese, crumbled chorizo, pico de gallo, house tortilla chips.
Boneless Wings
With ranch and/or blue cheese.
Fall House Salad (SPECIAL)
Spinach, sesame ginger marinated carrots, quinoa, feta, red onion, crumbled walnuts, dried cranberries, & blood orange poppyseed vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken- $5
House Wings
With ranch and/or blue cheese.
Large Fries
Comes with two sauces.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy beer cheese and pepper jack mac & cheese topped with a drizzle of house BBQ sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, and scallions. (Add fried chicken +$4)
Small Fries
Comes with one sauce.
Veggie Queso
Beer cheese, vegetarian Beyond "chorizo", pico de gallo, house tortilla chips.
Sandwiches & Plates
Baltimore Hot Chicken Sandwich
Franks buttermilk-brined crispy fried chicken thigh, Old Bay napa slaw, Old Bay aioli, and house pickles on a griddled potato roll. Served with side of Old Bay chips. (Make it vegan by subbing tofu & vegan ranch).
Fried Fish Sandwich
Beer-battered cod, Old Bay napa slaw, house pickles on a split top potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
Turkey Burger (SPECIAL)
Roasted poblano & jalapeño chutney, cranberry Polydribbles mustard, pepper jack, pickled onions, & fresh spinach. Served with house Old Bay chips & pickles
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Cunningham's sauerkraut rye, provolone, havarti, cheddar. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
Korean Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, pepper jack cheese, house kimchi, bulgogi sauce, pickled veggies, hoagie roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles
Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.
House Burger
Two 4oz patties, house pickles, chopped onion, and Old Bay aioli on a griddled potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
Tofu Sandwich
Marinated crispy fried tofu, vegan raita, romaine, cilantro, & pickled onions on a potato roll
Sides
Astral Decay 6pk
Beebweepa 4pk
Cerebra 6pk
Cryomancer 6pk
Cryomancer 6pk
West Coast IPA. An icy cavern of Chinook, Cascade and Centennial found amidst a shrieking blizzard of Citra and Simcoe Cryo. Assertive notes of honeyed citrus, fresh winter pine, and whispers of what remains of summer's grassy verdancy. A frigid chill of bitterness howls across the palate to finish. 5.5%
Dubbabeebweepa 4pk
Fastball Special 4pk
Faustinator 4pk
Faustinator 4pk
Doppelbock - 8.2% ABV This deceptively simple lager belies the complexities of its consequences. Brewed in the clearest of terms with a mash of the best German Pilsner and Light and Dark Munichs. Hopped under an infernal agreement with Hallertau and fermented on a classic German Bock yeast. Conceived at a crossroads with big rich notes of raisin and fig, coffee and chocolate, and thick, dark bread. So sign it over. No Take-backs.
Geistbär 6pk
Glamour 6pk
Impaler 6pk
Impaler 6pk
Vienna Lager. There's a tapping sound at the window. Better check it out. This one is built on a sturdy base of Vienna malt and rounded out with a touch of Munich and Melanoidin then robed in the inky blood-tinged darkness of Carafa Special III. It soars through the night on silent wings of Hallertau and a classic German lager strain. Intense notes of rich, toasty malt, dark fruit, and toffee with hints of chocolate and caramel and an endless thirst that drives it out into the darkness to feed. The night is young. Invite it in. 5.5%
Inescapable Fate 4pk
Jellyfish Hatchling 6pk
Jellyfish Hatchling 6pk
Little IPA. We took the juicy tropical hops and softness you’ve come to expect from Space Jellyfish and made them adorable. Bright citrus with bold mango and passionfruit come through in the nose, followed by a flavor full of dank grassiness and zippy lime, ending with a thick, creamy mouthfeel that will make you wonder how something so small can have so much presence. The last Space Jellyfish is in captivity. The galaxy is at peace. 4.8%
Lord Bones 4pk
Lost Paradigm 6pk
Phantom Scream 4pk
Phantom Scream 4pk
Doubel IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%.
Plutonian Shore 4pk
Plutonian Shore 4pk
Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with a hefty dose of oats and an array of specialty and roasted malts. Deep, dark notes of rich chocolate, cappuccino, and hazelnut sweep downstream across your palate before washing up on a shore of chocolate-covered espresso beans and drippy chocolate syrup. 6.8%
Polydribbles #14 4pk
Pyromancer 6pk
Queen Jellyfish 4pk
Space Jellyfish 6pk
Space Jellyfish 12oz 6pk
IPA brewed with barley, wheat, rye, oats, and just a touch of honey malt, we hammered this beer with Galaxy, Motueka, and Simcoe then double dry-hopped it with the same blend. Big notes of juicy tropical fruit, papaya, kumquat, and dank green tones are rounded out by a pillowy soft finish. 7%
Strange Beast 4pk
Tiny Tyrant: Mosaic Max 4pk
CROWLERS - 32oz
Astral Decay Crowler
Pale Ale double dry-hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Nelson Sauvin. 5.3%
Beebweepa Crowler
IPA w/ double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo 6.5%
Cerebra Crowler
Synaptic IPA. Citra & Mosaic Incognito, DDH with Citra, Mosaic, & Amarillo. Juicy, light, and super crushable. With such a low ABV, it’ll leave your synapses firing. 4.5%
Cryomancer Crowler
West Coast IPA. An icy cavern of Chinook, Cascade and Centennial found amidst a shrieking blizzard of Citra and Simcoe Cryo. Assertive notes of honeyed citrus, fresh winter pine, and whispers of what remains of summer's grassy verdancy. A frigid chill of bitterness howls across the palate to finish. 5.5%
Dubbabeebweepa Crowler
Double IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Galaxy. 8%
Fastball Special Crowler
East Coast meets West Coast hybrid IPA. With Chinook, Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus. Then double dry-hopped with more Simcoe and Centennial, and dank Mosaic and Comet. Pine and grassy notes, finishes with grapefruit rind and orange tangerine tones. 5.8%
Geistbär Crowler
Oktoberfest lager. A classic blend of toasty, bready malts forms the basis for our first Märzen-style lager. Vienna and Munich contribute flavors and aromas of rich dark bread and subtle caramel and toffee tones with a full body and a quenching finish that growls for another sip. 6.1%
Glamour Crowler
Dry-hopped pilsner with Vic Secret, Nelson Sauvin, and Lemondrop. Pale, straw color with notes of crisp malt, honeysuckle, and sun-ripened peaches, with a dry, clean finish. 4.8%
Phantom Scream Crowler
Double IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%
Plutonian Shore Crowler
Pyromancer Crowler
West Coast Double IPA, double dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade. 8%
Queen Jellyfish Crowler
Double IPA w/ galaxy, motueka, and simcoe hops. Double dry-hopped. 8.6%
Space Jellyfish Crowler
IPA double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Motueka, and Simcoe. Notes of juicy tropical fruit, papaya, kumquat, and dank green tones are rounded out by a pillowy soft finish. 7%
Tiny Tyrant: Mosaic Max Crowler
Pale ale. Hopped and dry-hopped with Mosaic cryo, incognito, pellets, and spectrum. Notes of fresh cut grass, bright lime and grapefruit, dank berry, and indica sorbetto. 5%
Cider/Kombucha
Graft Lost Tropic Cider
Shacksbury Dry Cider
Shacksbury Rose Cider
Wild Kombucha Elderberry
Wild Kombucha Ginger Grapefruit
Wild Kombucha Mango Peach
Wild Kombucha Strawberry Lavender
Wild Kombucha Watermelon Hops
Icaro Yerba Mate Hibiscus Tea
Icaro Yerba Mate Mint Tea
Soda
Apparel
Baseball Tee
Beebweepa Tee
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Dreamscythe Tee (Red)
Fastball Special Tee
God-Emperor Bones Hoodie
Infernal Splendor Tee (Purple)
New Space Jellyfish T Shirt
Phantom Scream Hoodie
Pyromancer Tee
Skull Raven Art T Shirt
Women's Skull Raven Art Tank
Women's Burst Logo T Shirt
Lord Bones T Shirt
Women's Lil Logo Loose Fit Tee
Nepenthe Block T Shirt
Nepenthe Pocket T Shirt
OG Space Jellyfish T Shirt
Ray T Shirt
Glassware
Misc Merch
C02 Tank Exchange
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING ONLINE ORDERS FOR FOOD, CROWLERS, + COCKTAIL ORDERS FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP!
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211