Nepenthe Brewing Co.

Phantom Scream Crowler

$15.00

Double IPA. We wanted to really celebrate the hops on this one. Scream from the rooftops. So we brewed it with a large, goopy addition of Citra and Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe cryo in the whirlpool, then dry-hopped heavily with a mix of pellets and cryo from all three strains. We fermented on Omega's Cosmic Punch to tease the fruity thiols out of the malt and hops. Heavy aromas of passionfruit and peach shriek out of the glass to dance on your palate with grapefruit and white wine tones while the gentle base of 2-row and oats create a perfectly soft mouthfeel to land on. This one's for when you need to get your head on straight. 8.6%