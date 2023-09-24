Chuck's Trading Post
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A little about us: Chuck's has been a staple of Lower Hampden for years. Hampden residents will remember its beginnings as a cornerstore fitted with gambling machines, penny candy, pet food, loosey cigarettes, and snowballs. When Tracey Sangria took the building over in 2017, she worked to keep the corner store bodega integrated into the full service restaurant style to honor the memory of the business. Slowly but surely the business grew, incorporating a full service bar, additional dining space, and eventually offering catering and private events. We're proud to serve the commuinity!
Location
1506 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Birroteca - Baltimore - Birroteca 1520 Clipper Rd Baltimore MD
No Reviews
1520 Clipper Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurant
Wight Tea Company
No Reviews
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurant