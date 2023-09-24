Restaurant info

A little about us: Chuck's has been a staple of Lower Hampden for years. Hampden residents will remember its beginnings as a cornerstore fitted with gambling machines, penny candy, pet food, loosey cigarettes, and snowballs. When Tracey Sangria took the building over in 2017, she worked to keep the corner store bodega integrated into the full service restaurant style to honor the memory of the business. Slowly but surely the business grew, incorporating a full service bar, additional dining space, and eventually offering catering and private events. We're proud to serve the commuinity!