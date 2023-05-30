Daniela Pasta & Pastries 824 W 36th St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

824 W 36th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Verde

$6.99+

Lasagna

$19.99

Torta Italiana

$9.99

Food Menu

Antipasti

Tagliere

$18.50

Bresaola

$18.99

Vegetali Grigliati

$14.99

Involtini Melanzana

$16.99

Cozze Marinate

$14.99

Fritto Misto

$19.99

Zuppa di Granchio

$9.50

Zuppa di Pomodoro

$8.50

Insalate

Cesare

$6.99+

Verde

$6.99+

Caprese

$14.99

Francesca

$14.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$19.99

Ravioli Spinaci

$19.99

Culurgiones

$21.99

Malloreddus

$20.99

Gnocchi

$21.99

Saccottini Granchio

$24.99

Fregula

$25.99

Fettuccine Zafferano

$23.99

Scialatielli

$25.99

Paglia e Fieno

$23.99

Paccheri Porcini

$26.99

Spaghetti Carne

$24.99

Special Pasta

$19.99

Carne

Involtini Di Pollo

$22.99

Vitello Limone

$23.99

Agnello Salsa Timo

$28.99

Ossobuco

$34.99

Pesce

Sogliona Mugnaia

$27.99

Spigola Vernaccia

$29.99

Salmone Grigliato

$28.99

Dolci

Sfogliatelle

$5.50

Triangolo Cioccolato Banana

$5.50

Strudel

$5.50

Cannolo Siciliano

$6.99

Cannolo Gianduia

$8.99

Torta Italiana

$9.99

Fruttini

$9.99

Spagnola

$8.99

Tiramisú Cappuccino

$9.99

Tiramisú Fragole

$9.99

Tres Leches

$9.99

Mille Foglie

$9.99

Panna Cotta

$8.99

Extra Charge

Pane/Bread

$2.99

Burrata

$4.00

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Anchovies

$3.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Extra Avocado

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$10.00

Gluten Free Charge

$4.00

Drinks

Beverages

Coke Product

$2.50

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.99

San Pellegrino Acqua

$3.99

Caffé

Espresso

$2.50

Doppio Espresso

$3.99

Macchiato

$2.99

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Vini

Birra

$10.00

Piedirosso Farro

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Altavilla

$12.00+

Chianti Fatt. Pogg. Allo.

$10.00+

Marche Rosso Fontezoppa

$10.00+

Merlot Colle. 921

$9.00+

Super Tuscan Prunicce

$48.00

Pinot Nero Antonutti

$14.00+

Chianti Classico I Casali

$48.00

Montepulciano Dama

$12.00+

Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine

$12.00+

Sangiovese La Sagrestana

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Impero

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Alturis

$11.00+

Chardonnay Alturis

$11.00+

Falanghina Farro

$10.00+

Rosato Tellus

$10.00+

Prosecco De Faveri

$14.00+

Moscato D'Asti Il Falchetto

$10.00+

Moscato Rosa Villa Balestra

$10.00+

Cuvee Brut Gambino

$9.00+

Sangue Di Giuda Calatroni

$28.00

Cannonau Picco Del Sole

$12.00+

Cannonau Nero Sardo

$40.00

Cannonau Audarya

$12.00+

Cannonau Sella e Mosca Riserva

$42.00

Carignano Capichera

$48.00

Monica Audarya

$12.00+

Rosato Audarya

$12.00+

Vermentino Is Arutas

$40.00

Vermentino Le Giare

$12.00+

Vermentino Costamolino

$42.00

Vermentino Audarya

$12.00+

Nuragus Audarya

$32.00

Vernaccia Corbesa

$48.00

Malvasia Audarya

$88.00

Barolo Cascina Del Torcc

$66.00

Barolo I Tre Pais

$84.00

Brunello Donna Tina

$86.00

Amarone Villa Loren

$70.00

Brunello Villa Elena

$90.00

Sagrantino Perticaia

$96.00

Brunello Notte Di Notte

$105.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Tinazzi

$66.00

Digestivi e Aperitivi

Limoncello

$10.00

Mirto

$10.00

Grappa

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Amaro

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic hand made Sardinian and Italian Cuisine. Italian with a sardinian twist! Come in and enjoy!

824 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

