Cake in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve cake

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Non Vegan Mocha Cake$7.50
PB Mousse Bomb Cake Slice VT$7.50
Two Hopi Cakes$11.00
Blue cornmeal banana pancakes with blueberries, topped with creme fraiche and pine nuts, and served with maple syrup.
More about Golden West Cafe
Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Aphotic Ruin German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout$18.00
German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout - 8.4% ABV
We started with density in mind. Brewed with hefty amounts of flaked oats and barley and a complex and intricate variety of specialty malts. We pummeled it with Dutch cocoa powder and vanilla beans, then recirculated the batch through dozens of pounds of cacao nibs and house-toasted pecans and coconut. Pours black as night with a thick dark tan head. Dense notes of coconut cream, pecan pie, fresh coffee, and rich fudge. Go deep. Get lost in the Ruin.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
More about Papi's Hampden
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries
Big Crab Cake$47.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
Little Crab Cake$35.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
More about The Food Market
FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wicked Crab Cake$29.00
Housemade lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
Single Crab Cake$32.00
8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Double Crab Cake$45.00
2 8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
More about Wicked Sisters
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
sour cream coffee cake w/ fruit jam$3.50
More about Artifact Coffee

