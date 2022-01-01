Cake in Hampden
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Non Vegan Mocha Cake
|$7.50
|PB Mousse Bomb Cake Slice VT
|$7.50
|Two Hopi Cakes
|$11.00
Blue cornmeal banana pancakes with blueberries, topped with creme fraiche and pine nuts, and served with maple syrup.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Aphotic Ruin German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout
|$18.00
German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout - 8.4% ABV
We started with density in mind. Brewed with hefty amounts of flaked oats and barley and a complex and intricate variety of specialty malts. We pummeled it with Dutch cocoa powder and vanilla beans, then recirculated the batch through dozens of pounds of cacao nibs and house-toasted pecans and coconut. Pours black as night with a thick dark tan head. Dense notes of coconut cream, pecan pie, fresh coffee, and rich fudge. Go deep. Get lost in the Ruin.
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries
|Big Crab Cake
|$47.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
|Little Crab Cake
|$35.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Wicked Crab Cake
|$29.00
Housemade lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
|Single Crab Cake
|$32.00
8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
|Double Crab Cake
|$45.00
2 8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce