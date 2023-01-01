Mac and cheese in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve mac and cheese
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Mac n Cheese
|$9.00
three cheese blend \\ buttery bread crumbs
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Loaded Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
House mac & cheese topped with house kimchi, pickled red onion, sesame seeds, scallions, & a gochujang aioli drizzle.
Choice of:
Bulgogi Fried Chicken
Crispy Tofu (v)
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Creamy beer cheese and pepper jack mac & cheese topped with a drizzle of house BBQ sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, and scallions. (Add fried chicken +$4)
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$12.00