Mid - Govans restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Mid - Govans restaurants

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Corny Broth$12.65
Miso corn broth. Ask us to remove butter for Vegan!
BAG PLEASE!!$0.05
EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1st A $0.05 PER BAG FEE WILL BE REQUIRED OR YOUR CAN BRING YOUR OWN BAG (Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act)
Tonkotsu Porky Ramen$15.00
Tonkotsu broth with our Signature pork belly, char siu pulled pork, miso organic egg and topped with fresh scallions.
More about Ejji Ramen
The Pizza Trust image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BONES$10.75
House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
HOUSE SALAD$7.25
Romaine and mixed greens and tossed with our housemade dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
DOUBLE DOUBLE$12.50
House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni
More about The Pizza Trust
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
Field Green Salad$10.95
Field greens with apples, walnuts and goat cheese with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
More about Atwater's
