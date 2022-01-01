Mid - Govans restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Ejji Ramen
529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Miso Corny Broth
|$12.65
Miso corn broth. Ask us to remove butter for Vegan!
|BAG PLEASE!!
|$0.05
EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1st A $0.05 PER BAG FEE WILL BE REQUIRED OR YOUR CAN BRING YOUR OWN BAG (Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act)
|Tonkotsu Porky Ramen
|$15.00
Tonkotsu broth with our Signature pork belly, char siu pulled pork, miso organic egg and topped with fresh scallions.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|BONES
|$10.75
House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.25
Romaine and mixed greens and tossed with our housemade dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
|DOUBLE DOUBLE
|$12.50
House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
|$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
|Field Green Salad
|$10.95
Field greens with apples, walnuts and goat cheese with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk