Canton Industrial Area restaurants you'll love

Canton Industrial Area restaurants
Canton Industrial Area's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Canton Industrial Area restaurants

Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$7.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
Penne Vodka$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
Chicken Parm Sub$7.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
Field Green Salad$10.95
Goat cheese, almonds, apples and grapes with sherry oregano vinaigrette.
Light Start Sandwich$8.90
Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on seven grain
