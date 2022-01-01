Pigtown/Washington Village restaurants you'll love
Pigtown/Washington Village's top cuisines
Must-try Pigtown/Washington Village restaurants
More about Groundwork Kitchen
Groundwork Kitchen
925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Groundwork Flatbread
|$10.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side
|$10.00
|GWK Burger with Side
|$13.00
More about Old Major
Old Major
900 S Carey St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Stewed Baingan (Eggplant) and Tomatoes
|$9.00
A staff favorite! Tender eggplant, tomato, garlic and pepper.
|Loaded Jerk Chicken Tots
|$10.00
Tater tots topped with jerk pulled chicken and melted cheeses
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Plaintains cooked in vegetable oil