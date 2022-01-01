Pigtown/Washington Village restaurants you'll love

Pigtown/Washington Village restaurants
Pigtown/Washington Village's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Pigtown/Washington Village restaurants

Groundwork Kitchen image

 

Groundwork Kitchen

925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Groundwork Flatbread$10.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side$10.00
GWK Burger with Side$13.00
More about Groundwork Kitchen
Old Major image

 

Old Major

900 S Carey St, Baltimore

Avg 2 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stewed Baingan (Eggplant) and Tomatoes$9.00
A staff favorite! Tender eggplant, tomato, garlic and pepper.
Loaded Jerk Chicken Tots$10.00
Tater tots topped with jerk pulled chicken and melted cheeses
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Plaintains cooked in vegetable oil
More about Old Major
Mobtown Ballroom image

 

Mobtown Ballroom

861 Washington Blvd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mobtown Ballroom
