Cake in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve cake

Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE$42.95
TRADITIONAL JUMBO LUMP AND CLAW MIXTURE BROILED TO PERFECTION.
More about Captain James seafood palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Chicken Tenders

Crab Cakes

Shrimp Rolls

Lobsters

Shrimp Tempura

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Tacos

Map

More near Canton to explore

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston