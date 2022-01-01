Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackened chicken sandwiches in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Volcano Rolls

Eel

Fish Tacos

Pies

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Key Lime Pies

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Canton to explore

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston