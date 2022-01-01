Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Blackened chicken sandwiches in
Canton
/
Baltimore
/
Canton
/
Blackened Chicken Sandwiches
Canton restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton
Volcano Rolls
Eel
Fish Tacos
Pies
Cake
Turkey Clubs
Key Lime Pies
Lobster Rolls
More near Canton to explore
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
No reviews yet
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
Charles North
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston