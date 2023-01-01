Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Item pic

 

Homeslyce - Canton

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$0.00
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Kale Pizza$0.00
Fresh kale, grilled chicken, red peppers, BBQ sauce with goat & mozzarella cheese
More about Homeslyce - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Pork Belly

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Steak Tacos

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Margherita Pizza

Fried Pickles

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Canton to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1975 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (990 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston