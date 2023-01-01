Chicken pizza in Canton
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)
|$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$0.00
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes
|BBQ Chicken Kale Pizza
|$0.00
Fresh kale, grilled chicken, red peppers, BBQ sauce with goat & mozzarella cheese