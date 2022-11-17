Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Raw & Refined

233 Reviews

$$

2723 Lighthouse Point E

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Salads

grilled corn salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Appetizers

island nachos

$18.00

Calamari

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp

Out of stock

Oven Roasted Oysters

$16.00

Burrata Plate

$17.00

Trufflle fries

$8.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$13.00

Burrata Plate/No Meat

$11.00

Tuna Tostada

$12.00

Halibut Crudo

$16.00

Maryland crab soup

$12.00

Watermelon Feta Salad

$12.00

Between the Bread

the R&R burger

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$44.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Shrimp Salad Sammy

$17.00

Mains

Crabcake Dinner

$28.00

Scallops

$27.00

My Girlfriends Not Hungry

$125.00

Goat Cheese Cavatelli

$18.00

My GF's Not Hungry/Dom P

$409.00

14oz NY Strip

$36.00

Oven Roasted Lobster

$35.00

Sides

Promenade Fries

$9.00

CrabCake Solo

$22.00

side chips

$2.00

Broccolini

$9.00

side bread

$2.00

Side queso

$2.00

side pico

$2.00

side mojo

$1.00

side chipotle crema

$1.00

Dessert

Baltimore Bomb Pie

$8.00

Chris coconut cake

$12.00

Allergy

Nut Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Citrus Allergy

Kids Menu

Kids White Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Burger

$10.00

KIds Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken tenders

$12.00

Specials

Prix Fixe Menu

$65.00

Service Swim Ticket

$45.00

SS Shrimp Salad Sandwich

SS Burger

SS Corn Salad

SS Island Nachos

SS Crispy Chicken Sandwich

SS Crabcake

$18.00

SS Lobster Roll

$18.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Spices Pork Tacos

$14.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

FlatBreads

king Copa Flatbread

$18.00

Chesapeake Flatbread

$24.00

Tacos

Lobster Tacos

$30.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Pupper suppers

Puppet supper

$10.00

Puppy chino

$6.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe Menu

$33.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Signature Drink

$7.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Rando Shots/ Bombs

Smirnoff Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Service Swim Cocktails

Smirnoff Crush

$10.00

Cucumber Crush

$14.00

Lilac Jack

$14.00

Tan lines and Tonic

$13.00

Ketel one Spritz

$10.00

Jameson orange and sprite

$11.00

Jameson and ginger canned cocktail

$10.00

Jameson orange crush

$12.00

Hats

Floral Hat

$35.00

Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Shirts

V Neck

$15.00

Charcoal UA

$25.00

Blue Polp

$55.00

Blue crew neck

$25.00

Womens UA tank top

$25.00

Men's Golf Polo Med

$90.00

Men's Golf Polo Lg

$90.00

Men's Golf Polo X-Large

$90.00

ss ticket

SS ticket $45

$45.00

ss nacho

ss corn salad

ss watermelon salad

ss shrimp salad sammy

ss crispy chicken sandwhich

ss r&r burger

ss mahi tacos

ss lobster roll add on

$20.00

ss crabcake

$15.00

Ditch Friday ticket

$45.00

Ditch Friday Children's Ticket

$35.00

SS Staff Ticket

$35.00

SS Ticket $25

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Raw & Refined image
Raw & Refined image

