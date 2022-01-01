Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

O'Donnell's Pub

531 south potomac st

Balto, MD 21224

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Steak Sub

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Hamburger 10 OZ

$12.00

Hot Hamburger

$12.00

open face w/ gravy and fries

Sliders

$11.00

Steak Sub

$12.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

buffalo chicken, lettuce and blue cheese

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

chicken, romaine, fresh parmesan and ceasar dressing

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.50

Seafood

Steamed Shrimp Pound

$16.99

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Homemade Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Jalapeno Fries

$9.00

seasoned french fries with fried jalapenos and onion

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Taco Nachos

$11.00

seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese,lettuce tomato, green onion and jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Tots

$5.00

Cheese Steak Eggroll

$8.00

Jumbo Wings

8 Wings

$12.00

16 Wings

$21.00

24 Wings

$30.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.00

romaine, cucumbers,tomatoes, red onion and celery

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

romaine with fresh parmesan, croutons tossed in ceasar dressing

Snacks

Bag of chips

$0.75
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

531 south potomac st, Balto, MD 21224

