Canton bars & lounges you'll love

More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken
|$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about El Bufalo
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Nachos/Tots/Fries
|$16.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
|Queso Blanco
|$13.00
More about Blue Hill Tavern
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)
|$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about RegionAle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Broccoli Shred
|$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
|Cubano
|$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce
|Sweet Potato Chips
|$2.50
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
More about Raw & Refined
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Raw & Refined
2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shellfish Allergy
|grilled corn salad
|$12.00
|the R&R burger
|$14.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
|10 PC Wing
|$18.00
Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)
|Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
|$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
More about O'Donnell's Pub
O'Donnell's Pub
531 south potomac st, Balto
|Popular items
|Hamburger 10 OZ
|$11.00