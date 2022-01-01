Go
Toast

Shipyard Pub

Just a great corner pub with elevated pub grub, friendly bartenders, and a couple of decent games on the tube.
Featuring Fresh Crushes & Cocktails
Fresh Salads & Vegetarian Options
8 craft drafts on tap
TV's

3500 O'Donnell St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3500 O'Donnell St.

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Hill Tavern

No reviews yet

With the rapid spread of COVID 19 there is no better time to support our Medical Staff on the front line. We have set up delivery locations at UMD ED, Franklin Square ED, Upper Chesapeake ED, Harford Memorial Hospital ED.

The Chasseur

No reviews yet

A casual American restaurant, we to have a upscale neighborhood restaurant feel with one of the best views of the city.

Pasta Mista

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy, we serve beer and wine!

Huck’s American Craft

No reviews yet

The best of craft brews, house-concocted cocktails, and a Chef's take on the All-American foods we grew up from around the country.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston