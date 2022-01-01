Go
Blue Hill Tavern

With the rapid spread of COVID 19 there is no better time to support our Medical Staff on the front line. We have set up delivery locations at UMD ED, Franklin Square ED, Upper Chesapeake ED, Harford Memorial Hospital ED.

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

938 S Conkling St • $$

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$9.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Spring Forward Salad$11.00
Mixed green, strawberries, asparagus, candied walnuts, goat cheese, honey vinaigrette
Tasting $70$70.00
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Salmon$28.00
pesto risotto, romanesco sauce, carrots & green beans
Smoked Duck Breast$27.00
wild mushrooms, spinach, potato gnocchi, red wine demi glace
Chopped Salad$10.00
mixed greens, romaine, sundrieds, cucumbers, kalamata, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette, garlic crostini
Chopped$10.00
mixed greens, romaine, sundrieds, cucumbers, kalamata, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette, garlic crostini
Seared Salmon$21.00
roasted potatoes, green beans & carrots, white wine buerre blanc
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

938 S Conkling St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
