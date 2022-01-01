Go
Huck’s American Craft

The best of craft brews, house-concocted cocktails, and a Chef's take on the All-American foods we grew up from around the country.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3728 Hudson St • $$

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel$7.00
Willy's Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Iced Tea$2.50
Orange Juice$3.00
New York Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Kids tenders w/ fries$7.00
French Toast$7.00
Tubby Pig Press$12.00
Miami Calle Ocho Cuban$13.00
Southern Bowl$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3728 Hudson St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
