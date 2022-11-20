The Chasseur 3328 Foster Ave
768 Reviews
$$
3328 Foster Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing
Chasseur House Salad
Artisan greens, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers citrus vina
Cobb Salad
romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch
Southwest Salad
romaine, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, crispy tortilla strips
Fall Salad
mix greens, craisins, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatos, berries, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Soup
Snacks
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buffalo cauliflower with bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Thai-Peanut vinaigrette, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, topped with jalapeños
Crabby Tots
Maryland crab dip, cheddar cheese and tater tots
Duck Fat Tots
Tater tots with duck fat drizzled served with Parmesan avocado ranch sauce
Fried Pickles
Crusted pickle spears served with chipotle aioli
Jumbo Crab Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel served with crab dip and lumb crab on top
Nachos
Lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeño aioli
Cheese Curds
House breaded mozzarella cheese curds with marinara sauce
Pork Rinds
House seasoning
Buffalo Chicken Dip
cream cheese blended with buffalo, onion, celery, and spices served with tortilla chips and celery on side.
Mini crab cakes
tossed greens, lemon, tartar
Munchies
Seasonal Veggie Flatbread
pesto, roasted squash, red peppers, goat cheese, parmesan, and basalmic reduction
Grilled Wings
Tossed with choice of honey chipotle or honey old bay and finished on the grill
House Wings
Our house version of traditional wings served with your choice of sauce: Brown Sugar Old Bay, Buffalo, BBQ, Soy Garlic or Honey Chipotle with celery and your choice of house made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, corn tortilla
Crab Mac
Fresh jumbo lump crab, old bay, cheddar, sriracha drizzle
Love Me Tender Mac
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, bacon, jalapeños, three cheese blend, avocado ranch
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded white meat chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of house made Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce , Ranch , or Blue Cheese
Beef Tacos (4)
Tortilla, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
blue cheese spread, caramelized onions, blackened chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce
Three little Pigs Mac
Our classic mac & cheese tossed with country ham, chopped bacon, and topped with crushed pork rinds.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Chasseur Grilled Chicken
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, Mayo
Chasseur Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, stacked on white toast
Fried Chicken Sammy
Crispy chicken on a house made buttermilk biscuit, drizzled with chipotle honey and chipotle aioli
Highland Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, onion aioli, brioche bun
Red Pepper Hummus Burger
Ground chickpea patty blended with roasted red peppers and garlic, artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki on a brioche bun
Maryland Crab Cake
Jumbo lump crab cake, classic tartar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Our hand breaded chicken breast filet, served with our house made hot sauce, lettuce, tomato all on a fresh brioche bun
Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, and hots served on a traditional sub roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
chopped chicken, provolone, lettuce, mayo, hots, toasted sub roll
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan
Turkey Burger
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli.
Spicy Crunchburger
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, chipotle aioli, topped with pork rinds
AVO BOLT
avocado, onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted bread.
Weekly Specials
6 Oysters
A half dozen of our fresh local oysters served with homemade cocktail sauce, and horse radish. Ask your server for type due to availability, the type may change.
12 Oysters
a full dozen of our freshly shucked local oysters, served with house made cocktail and fresh horse radish. Ask your server for type of oyster due to availability and time of year.
Toasted Coconut Ice Cream
Subtly sweet coconut ice cream packed with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds.
Chicken Pot Pie
chicken breast, roasted vegetables, puff pastry
Blackened Salmon Wrap
mixed greens, corn salsa, chipotle aioli
Mac & Cheese bites
buffalo sauce
Chicken Tortilla Cup
topped with cilantro lime crema and crispy tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
topped with cilantro lime crema and crispy tortillas
Birria Mac & Cheese
slow cooked lamb, mozzerella, onion, cilantro
Kids Meals
Kids Pizza
Cheese flatbread
Kids Burger
Single hamburger plain unless specified, served with fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Single cheeseburger plain unless specified, served with fries
Kids Tenders
Fried chicken tenders served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread, American cheese served with fries
Kids Mac
Plain Mac and cheese
Sides
Sauces
Side of Ranch
Side of Avocado Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Buffalo
Side Caesar Dressing
Side of BBQ
Side of Brown Sugar Aioli
Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Honey Chipotle
Side of Jalapeno Aioli
Side of Spicy Aioli
Side of Onion Aioli
Side of Old Bay Aioli
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Tartar
Side of Cocktail
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Hot Honey
Side of Marinara
Side of Citrus Vinaigrette
Side of Sriracha
Side of Mayo
Side of Syrup
Side of Butter
Side of Jelly
Side of Old Bay
Side of Honey
Side Of Fresh Avocado
Side Of Queso
Side Of Pico
Side Sour Cream
Beer
16oz Evo Rise Up Coffee Stout
16oz Devils Backbone Munchen
16 Oz Monument Coconut Clouds Milk Stout
16oz Dales Pale Ale
Crooked Crab Haze For Days
16oz Dewey Beer Aerobus
16oz Allagash White Wheat
16 Oz Union Duckpin
16oz Nanticoke Nectar
16 Oz Union GOAT
16oz Guiness Blonde
16oz Key Speed Wobbles
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo
Pacifico
Smirnoff Ice
Heineken
Amstel Light
Heineken Zero
High Life
Dr Pepper Shooter
Angry Orchard
Bucket of Domestics
Bucket of Imports
Bud Light
Budweiser
Dogfish Seaquench Sour
Coors Light
Dos X
Guinness
High Life Pony
High Noon
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Natty Boh
Natty Light
PBR Hard Coffee
Ranch Water
Red Stripe
Seaquench
Dogfish Lo Cal
Tecate
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Yuengling
Bud Light Next
Os Bucket
Bombs
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Margarita
Altos Tequila, triple sec, a splash of orange juice, and fresh sour mix, garnished with a lime
Classic Old Fashioned
Old Forrester 100 Proof Bourbon, demerara syrup , and angostura bitters garnished with a cherry and orange slice
Cucumber Press
Ketel One Cucumber Infused Vodka, house sour mix and soda water garnished with fresh cucumber
Grey Goose Dirty Martini
Grey Goose Vodka and fresh olive juice, your choice shaken or stirred , garnished with 3 blue cheese stuffed olives
Maryland Mule
Sagamore Rye Whisky, ginger beer and fresh lime juice served on the rocks with a lime wedge garnish
Patron Paloma
Patron Silver, grapefruit juice and a splash of soda water served on the rocks with a lime wedge garnish
Pirate's Punch
Stampede Crush
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, fresh lemonade, soda water and a splash of grenadine garnished with a lemon
PB&J Shooter
Endless Summer
The Dude
Apple Cider Mojito
Hot Toddy
Caramel Apple Mule
Honey Ginger Paloma
Classic Irish Coffee
Grapefruit Crush
Jalapeno Lime Crush
Lemon Crush
Orange Crush
Raspberry Lemonade Crush
Stampede Crush
Strawberry Lemonade Crush
Watermelon Crush
John Daly Crush
Cocktails
Black Russian
Breakfast Martini
Bloody Mary
French 75
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Greyhound
Ice Pick
Lemon Drop
Jager Bomb
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Oyster Shooter
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sex on the beach
Tequila Sunrise
White Tea
Whiskey Sour
Bay Breeze
Cape Cod
Dirty Shirley
Green Tea Shot
Ice Pick
Ice Pick Top Shelf
Irish Coffee
Kamakazie
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
MaiTai
Moscow Mule
Rum Runner
Slippery Nipple
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Poinsetta Mimosa
Beer Mosa
Strawberry Margarita
Pineapple Mimosa
Thin Mint Shooter
Mango Margarita
Purple People Eater Bomb
Cordials
Wine
Glass Josh Cab
Portillo Malbec
GLS Velvet Devil Merlot
GLS 19 Crimes Red Blend
GLS Meomi Pinot Noir
BTL Josh Cab
BTL Portillo Malbec
BTL Velvet Devil Merlot
BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend
BTL Meomi Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Cab
GLS Chardonnay
GLS KC Sauv Blanc
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio
GLS Chat St Mich Reisling
GLS Chardonnay (Copy)
BTL Chardonnay
BTL KC Sauv Blanc
BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio
BTL Chat St Mich Reisling
Glass Rose
Bottle Rose
N/a Beverages
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Raz
Absolut Strawberrry
Absolut Peach
Absolut Watermelon
Basil Vodka
Deep Eddy GF
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Game Day
Grey Goose
Ketel Cucumber
Ketel One
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Smirnoff Sour
Wheatley
Wild Roots Cranberry
Vodka Redbull
Lytos
Rail Cherry
Chopin
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Mandrin
DBL Absolut Lime
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL Absolut Strawberrry
DBL Absolut Raz
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Basil Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel Cucumber
DBL Wheatley
DBL Wil Roots Pear
DBL Smirnoff Raspberry
DBL Smirnoff Blueberry
DBL Smirnoff Grape
DBL Smirnoff Cherry
DBL Absolute Watermelmon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy GF
Tequila
Altos
Altos Repsosado
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Avion
Avion 44
Avion Cristalino
Patron Añejo Sherry Cask
Clase Azul Reposado
Vida
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Anejo
DBL Altos
DBL Altos Repsosado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Casamigos
DBL Casamigos Repsoado
DBL 1942
DBL Avion
DBL Avion 44
DBL Esplon
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Evan Williams Peach
Fireball
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Jefferson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Old Forrester
Old Forrester 1920
Sagamore Rye
Screwball
Tullamore Dew
Weller 107
Weller Barrel Proof
Weller Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Taylor Small Batch
Rittenhouse Rye
Elijah Craig
High West Rendezvous Rye
High West American Prairie
Dewars
Glen Livet
Larceny
Jameson Orange
Johnny Drum
Tincup
Jefferson Ocean
Brother's Bond
Bond Old Fashioned
Bond Mule
Bond Julep
Michter's
Jefferson's Ocean Rye
Wiseman Bourbon
Wiseman Rye
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBLAngels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Angels Envy Rye
DBL Bulliet
DBL Jim Beam
DBL 1792
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Jameson
DBL Old Forrester
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Sagamore Rye
DBL Blantons
DBL Jefferson
DBL Fireball
DBL Four Roses
DBL Old Forrester 1920
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Jameson Cold Brew
Rum
Wheel Drinks
Flights
Beer Flight
Choose from any 3 of our 12 draft beers and get a 4.5 oz tester of each
Wine Flight
Choose from any of our menu featured wines and get three 4.5 oz glasses of your choice. Not available for half priced wine night
Basic B Tequila Flight
get a .75 oz taste of Altos Blanco, Don Julio Blanco and Patron Silver
Tour of Jalisco Tequila Flight
try a .75 oz each of Don Julio Blanco, Casamigos Repasado, and Espolon Blanco
Big Papi Tequila Flight
Go big and get a .75 oz shot of Espolon Blanco, Avion 44 , and Don Julio 1942
Luck of the Irish Flight
Try you luck and get a .75 oz shot of Jameson Irish Whisky, Tullamore Dew, and Red Breast 12
Buffalo Trace Tree Flight
This will be sure to be a favorite, .75 oz shots of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10 year, and Blanton's
Killer B Bourbon Flight
get the 3 B's in .75 oz shots , Basil Hayden, Buffalo Trace, and Booker's
Try the Rye Flight
For those who fancy rye, this flight is for you. Get a .75 oz shot of Bulleit Rye, Sagamore, and an offering from the Whistle Pig line
Brian's Choice Flight
Try three of our owners favorite bourbons in this flight with a .75 oz tasting of Bulleit Bourbon, Elijah Craig Small Batch , and Jefferson's Aged at Sea
Game Day Specials
Malibu Bay Breeze
Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple & cranberry juice
Jameson Orange Irish Crush
Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey, fresh OJ, triple sec & a splash of sprite
Pick Your Pick
Absolut Citron, Absolut Raspberri or Gameday Vodka with fresh brewed iced tea
Raven's Reign
Gameday Vodka mixed with Barstool Transfusion Mix
Chasseur's Ravens Bombs
Absolut Citron, Absolut Raspberri or Gameday Vodka with your choice of Red Bull
Football Domestic Bucket
Football Import Bucket
WVU Bombs
Football Bucket of White claws
Pong Bud/Bud Lt/Ultra Bucket
Pong White Claw Bucket
Pong Rumple Shot
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A casual American restaurant, we to have a upscale neighborhood restaurant feel with one of the best views of the city.
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224