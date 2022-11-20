The Chasseur imageView gallery
American

The Chasseur 3328 Foster Ave

768 Reviews

$$

3328 Foster Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Wings
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing

Chasseur House Salad

$12.00

Artisan greens, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers citrus vina

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch

Southwest Salad

$14.00

romaine, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, crispy tortilla strips

Fall Salad

$14.50

mix greens, craisins, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatos, berries, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Soup

Cup Maryland Crab

$7.00

Bowl Maryland Crab

$9.00

Cup Cream Of Crab

$7.00

Bowl Cream Of Crab

$9.00

Cup Half & Half

$7.00

Bowl Half & Half

$9.00

Snacks

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.50

Buffalo cauliflower with bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Thai-Peanut vinaigrette, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, topped with jalapeños

Crabby Tots

$16.50

Maryland crab dip, cheddar cheese and tater tots

Duck Fat Tots

$8.00

Tater tots with duck fat drizzled served with Parmesan avocado ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crusted pickle spears served with chipotle aioli

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$17.50

Jumbo pretzel served with crab dip and lumb crab on top

Nachos

Lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeño aioli

Cheese Curds

$10.00

House breaded mozzarella cheese curds with marinara sauce

Pork Rinds

$5.00

House seasoning

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

cream cheese blended with buffalo, onion, celery, and spices served with tortilla chips and celery on side.

Mini crab cakes

$17.50

tossed greens, lemon, tartar

Munchies

Seasonal Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

pesto, roasted squash, red peppers, goat cheese, parmesan, and basalmic reduction

Grilled Wings

$17.00

Tossed with choice of honey chipotle or honey old bay and finished on the grill

House Wings

$17.00

Our house version of traditional wings served with your choice of sauce: Brown Sugar Old Bay, Buffalo, BBQ, Soy Garlic or Honey Chipotle with celery and your choice of house made Blue Cheese or Ranch

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, corn tortilla

Crab Mac

$17.00

Fresh jumbo lump crab, old bay, cheddar, sriracha drizzle

Love Me Tender Mac

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, bacon, jalapeños, three cheese blend, avocado ranch

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand breaded white meat chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of house made Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce , Ranch , or Blue Cheese

Beef Tacos (4)

$13.00

Tortilla, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.50

blue cheese spread, caramelized onions, blackened chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce

Three little Pigs Mac

$15.50

Our classic mac & cheese tossed with country ham, chopped bacon, and topped with crushed pork rinds.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chasseur Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Chasseur Turkey Club

$16.00

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, stacked on white toast

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Crispy chicken on a house made buttermilk biscuit, drizzled with chipotle honey and chipotle aioli

Highland Burger

$15.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, onion aioli, brioche bun

Red Pepper Hummus Burger

$13.50

Ground chickpea patty blended with roasted red peppers and garlic, artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki on a brioche bun

Maryland Crab Cake

$22.99

Jumbo lump crab cake, classic tartar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our hand breaded chicken breast filet, served with our house made hot sauce, lettuce, tomato all on a fresh brioche bun

Cheesesteak

$16.50

Shaved steak, caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, and hots served on a traditional sub roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

chopped chicken, provolone, lettuce, mayo, hots, toasted sub roll

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan

Turkey Burger

$15.00

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli.

Spicy Crunchburger

$16.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, chipotle aioli, topped with pork rinds

AVO BOLT

$12.00

avocado, onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted bread.

Weekly Specials

6 Oysters

$6.00Out of stock

A half dozen of our fresh local oysters served with homemade cocktail sauce, and horse radish. Ask your server for type due to availability, the type may change.

12 Oysters

$12.00Out of stock

a full dozen of our freshly shucked local oysters, served with house made cocktail and fresh horse radish. Ask your server for type of oyster due to availability and time of year.

Toasted Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Subtly sweet coconut ice cream packed with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

chicken breast, roasted vegetables, puff pastry

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

mixed greens, corn salsa, chipotle aioli

Mac & Cheese bites

$8.50

buffalo sauce

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$6.00

topped with cilantro lime crema and crispy tortillas

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$8.00

topped with cilantro lime crema and crispy tortillas

Birria Mac & Cheese

$16.50

slow cooked lamb, mozzerella, onion, cilantro

Kids Meals

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Cheese flatbread

Kids Burger

$10.00

Single hamburger plain unless specified, served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Single cheeseburger plain unless specified, served with fries

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

White bread, American cheese served with fries

Kids Mac

$9.00

Plain Mac and cheese

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side SP Fries

$7.00

Side Tots

$6.50

Side Casear

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Brown Sugar Aioli

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Side of Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Side of Onion Aioli

$0.50

Side of Old Bay Aioli

$0.50

Side of Tzatziki

$0.50

Side of Tartar

$0.50

Side of Cocktail

$0.50

Side of Hollandaise

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Side of Syrup

Side of Butter

Side of Jelly

Side of Old Bay

$0.50

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side Of Fresh Avocado

$1.50

Side Of Queso

$0.75

Side Of Pico

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Beer

16oz Evo Rise Up Coffee Stout

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Devils Backbone Munchen

$7.00

16 Oz Monument Coconut Clouds Milk Stout

$7.00

16oz Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Crooked Crab Haze For Days

$7.00

16oz Dewey Beer Aerobus

$7.00

16oz Allagash White Wheat

$7.00

16 Oz Union Duckpin

$3.00

16oz Nanticoke Nectar

$7.00

16 Oz Union GOAT

$7.00

16oz Guiness Blonde

$7.00

16oz Key Speed Wobbles

$7.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Modelo

$3.50Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

Amstel Light

$5.50

Heineken Zero

$5.00

High Life

$1.50

Dr Pepper Shooter

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bucket of Domestics

$18.00

Bucket of Imports

$20.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Dogfish Seaquench Sour

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Dos X

$4.00

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock

High Life Pony

$1.50

High Noon

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natty Boh

$3.50

Natty Light

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Seaquench

$5.50Out of stock

Dogfish Lo Cal

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Truly

$5.50Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light Next

$5.50

Os Bucket

$15.00

Bombs

Absolute Bomb

$10.00

Smirnoff Bomb

$10.00

Deep Eddy Bomb

$11.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Football Bomb

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Altos Tequila, triple sec, a splash of orange juice, and fresh sour mix, garnished with a lime

Classic Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Forrester 100 Proof Bourbon, demerara syrup , and angostura bitters garnished with a cherry and orange slice

Cucumber Press

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Infused Vodka, house sour mix and soda water garnished with fresh cucumber

Grey Goose Dirty Martini

$11.00

Grey Goose Vodka and fresh olive juice, your choice shaken or stirred , garnished with 3 blue cheese stuffed olives

Maryland Mule

$8.00

Sagamore Rye Whisky, ginger beer and fresh lime juice served on the rocks with a lime wedge garnish

Patron Paloma

$8.00

Patron Silver, grapefruit juice and a splash of soda water served on the rocks with a lime wedge garnish

Pirate's Punch

$8.00

Stampede Crush

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, fresh lemonade, soda water and a splash of grenadine garnished with a lemon

PB&J Shooter

$10.00

Endless Summer

$8.00

The Dude

$9.00

Apple Cider Mojito

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$10.00

Honey Ginger Paloma

$10.00

Classic Irish Coffee

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Jalapeno Lime Crush

$8.00

Lemon Crush

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade Crush

$8.00

Stampede Crush

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Crush

$8.00

Watermelon Crush

$8.00

John Daly Crush

$8.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$9.00

Breakfast Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Ice Pick

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Sangria

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Ice Pick

$7.00

Ice Pick Top Shelf

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kamakazie

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$25.00

MaiTai

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Poinsetta Mimosa

$8.00

Beer Mosa

$6.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Thin Mint Shooter

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Purple People Eater Bomb

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Amarulo

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Melon Liquor

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Sambuca White

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$7.00

Sour Apple Schnaps

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Fernets

$7.50

Wine

Glass Josh Cab

$10.00

Portillo Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Velvet Devil Merlot

$10.00

GLS 19 Crimes Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Josh Cab

$26.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$26.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$26.00

BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$26.00

BTL Meomi Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Meiomi Cab

$26.00

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS KC Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Chat St Mich Reisling

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay (Copy)

$10.00

BTL Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL KC Sauv Blanc

$26.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Chat St Mich Reisling

$26.00

Glass Rose

$10.00

Bottle Rose

$26.00

N/a Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00

Absolut Raz

$8.00

Absolut Strawberrry

$8.00

Absolut Peach

$8.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Basil Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy GF

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.50

Game Day

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel Cucumber

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.00

Smirnoff Grape

$8.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Smirnoff Sour

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Wild Roots Cranberry

$8.00

Vodka Redbull

$12.00

Lytos

$9.00

Rail Cherry

$6.00

Chopin

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Absolut Mandrin

$11.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$11.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Absolut Strawberrry

$12.00

DBL Absolut Raz

$11.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.00

DBL Basil Vodka

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Ketel Cucumber

$12.00

DBL Wheatley

$11.00

DBL Wil Roots Pear

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$11.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$11.00

DBL Smirnoff Grape

$11.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$11.00

DBL Absolute Watermelmon

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy GF

$12.00

Tequila

Altos

$7.00

Altos Repsosado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Avion

$11.00

Avion 44

$20.00

Avion Cristalino

$20.00

Patron Añejo Sherry Cask

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Vida

$8.00

Clase Azul Plata

$19.00

Clase Azul Gold

$33.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$40.00

DBL Altos

$11.00

DBL Altos Repsosado

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

DBL Casamigos

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Repsoado

$14.00

DBL 1942

$28.00

DBL Avion

$22.00

DBL Avion 44

$24.00

DBL Esplon

$13.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Evan Williams Peach

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jefferson

$13.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00Out of stock

Old Forrester

$13.00

Old Forrester 1920

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Screwball

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Weller 107

$14.00

Weller Barrel Proof

$21.00

Weller Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Taylor Small Batch

$19.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

High West American Prairie

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glen Livet

$12.00

Larceny

$14.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Johnny Drum

$11.00

Tincup

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean

$16.00

Brother's Bond

$12.00

Bond Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bond Mule

$12.00

Bond Julep

$12.00

Michter's

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$16.00

Wiseman Bourbon

$9.00

Wiseman Rye

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.00

DBLAngels Envy

$19.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$15.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$21.00

DBL Bulliet

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL 1792

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Old Forrester

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Sagamore Rye

$14.00

DBL Blantons

$17.00

DBL Jefferson

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Four Roses

$18.00

DBL Old Forrester 1920

$17.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$13.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$8.00

Breckenridge

$8.00

DBL Bombay

$11.00

Rum

Barcardi

$7.00

Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Barcardi

$11.00

DBL Barcardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$11.00

DBL Oakheart Spiced

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Wheel Drinks

Rumple

$8.00

Vaccinate a Friend

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Edward 40 Hands

$7.00

Jersey Turnpike

$7.00

Stop Light Shot

$9.00

Blow Job Shot

$6.00

Brain Hemorrhage Shot

$6.00

Chambong

$6.00

Flights

Beer Flight

$7.00

Choose from any 3 of our 12 draft beers and get a 4.5 oz tester of each

Wine Flight

$14.00

Choose from any of our menu featured wines and get three 4.5 oz glasses of your choice. Not available for half priced wine night

Basic B Tequila Flight

$11.00

get a .75 oz taste of Altos Blanco, Don Julio Blanco and Patron Silver

Tour of Jalisco Tequila Flight

$12.00

try a .75 oz each of Don Julio Blanco, Casamigos Repasado, and Espolon Blanco

Big Papi Tequila Flight

$21.00

Go big and get a .75 oz shot of Espolon Blanco, Avion 44 , and Don Julio 1942

Luck of the Irish Flight

$14.00

Try you luck and get a .75 oz shot of Jameson Irish Whisky, Tullamore Dew, and Red Breast 12

Buffalo Trace Tree Flight

$16.00

This will be sure to be a favorite, .75 oz shots of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10 year, and Blanton's

Killer B Bourbon Flight

$15.00

get the 3 B's in .75 oz shots , Basil Hayden, Buffalo Trace, and Booker's

Try the Rye Flight

$17.00

For those who fancy rye, this flight is for you. Get a .75 oz shot of Bulleit Rye, Sagamore, and an offering from the Whistle Pig line

Brian's Choice Flight

$18.00

Try three of our owners favorite bourbons in this flight with a .75 oz tasting of Bulleit Bourbon, Elijah Craig Small Batch , and Jefferson's Aged at Sea

Game Day Specials

Malibu Bay Breeze

$5.00

Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple & cranberry juice

Jameson Orange Irish Crush

$5.00

Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey, fresh OJ, triple sec & a splash of sprite

Pick Your Pick

$5.00

Absolut Citron, Absolut Raspberri or Gameday Vodka with fresh brewed iced tea

Raven's Reign

$5.00

Gameday Vodka mixed with Barstool Transfusion Mix

Chasseur's Ravens Bombs

$5.00

Absolut Citron, Absolut Raspberri or Gameday Vodka with your choice of Red Bull

Football Domestic Bucket

$13.00

Football Import Bucket

$15.00

WVU Bombs

$5.00

Football Bucket of White claws

$20.00

Pong Bud/Bud Lt/Ultra Bucket

$13.00

Pong White Claw Bucket

$18.00

Pong Rumple Shot

$5.00

Events/ Parties

Party Deposit Per Person

$10.00

AYCD 2 hours party

$25.00

AYCD 3 hours party

$35.00

Party Payment/Deposit

Tequila Tasting Dinner

$85.00Out of stock

High West Dinner

$75.00

Breakfast With Santa

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A casual American restaurant, we to have a upscale neighborhood restaurant feel with one of the best views of the city.

Location

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
The Chasseur image

