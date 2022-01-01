Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (P)$15.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Item pic

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.00
More about El Bufalo
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
romaine, whole wheat wrap, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
cajun herbed grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing; tortilla
Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.95
chicken, avo, greens, tomato, ranch; tortilla - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Wrap$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.50
Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles
Ceasar Chicken Wrap$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Cheese Fries

Mussels

Teriyaki Chicken

California Rolls

Nachos

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Canton to explore

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston