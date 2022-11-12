Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton- imageView gallery

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

review star

No reviews yet

2839 O'Donnell Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Pumpkin Pie
SMOG Whole Pie
Chicken Whole Pie

Sweet Pies

Apple Crumb Whole Pie

Apple Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00

Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!

Apple Whole Pie

Apple Whole Pie

$32.00

The most requested pie, probably of all time. Give grandma a break and pick up a hot, sweet, apple pie from Dangerously Delicious Pies.

BaltoBomb Whole Pie

BaltoBomb Whole Pie

$32.00

The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.

Banana Cream Whole Pie

Banana Cream Whole Pie

$32.00
Black Bottom Whole Pie

Black Bottom Whole Pie

$32.00
Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie

Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00

Traditional blueberry pie with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.

Blueberry Whole Pie

Blueberry Whole Pie

$32.00

Ahhh yes, blueberry. Maybe my all time favorite to eat. Fat blueberries, a little lemon zest and juice.

Car/Apple Crumb Whole Pie

Car/Apple Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00
Cherry Crumb Whole Pie

Cherry Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00

Traditional sour cherry with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.

Cherry Whole Pie

Cherry Whole Pie

$32.00

Everyone says nothing is more American than apple pie. Well, that may be true, but cherry pie is the runner up.

Choc Chess Whole Pie

Choc Chess Whole Pie

$32.00
Choc/ Coconut Whole Pie

Choc/ Coconut Whole Pie

$32.00
Choc/ PB Chess Whole Pie

Choc/ PB Chess Whole Pie

$32.00
Coconut Chess Whole Pie

Coconut Chess Whole Pie

$32.00

Cream PB/

$32.00
Cream/ Banana Whole Pie

Cream/ Banana Whole Pie

$32.00

Cream/ Cafe Au Lait Whole Pie

$32.00
Cream/ Choco Whole Pie

Cream/ Choco Whole Pie

$32.00
Cream/ Coconut Whole Pie

Cream/ Coconut Whole Pie

$32.00

Cream/ Orange Whole Pie

$32.00

Cream/ Pineapple Whole Pie

$32.00

Cream/ Vanilla Whole Pie

$32.00
Elvis Whole Pie

Elvis Whole Pie

$32.00

"Thank you! Thank you very much!" That's what you will say after diving into this peanut butter cream pie, topped with bacon, Swiss chocolate, fresh whipped cream & banana. It's a HUNKA burning love!

French Apple Whole Pie

$32.00
Hangover Pie

Hangover Pie

$32.00
Key Lime Whole Pie

Key Lime Whole Pie

$32.00
Lemon Chess Whole Pie

Lemon Chess Whole Pie

$32.00
Lemon Mern Whole Pie

Lemon Mern Whole Pie

$32.00

Creamy lemon inside, topped with a pillow of sweet meringe.

Mixed Berry Whole Pie

Mixed Berry Whole Pie

$32.00

Blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, berries, berries berries... Berries make for an awesome pie, by themselves, mixed together, or any way you choose.

Mobtown Whole Pie

Mobtown Whole Pie

$32.00

Served cold or warm, a very rich pecan pie baked with a caramel and a Swiss chocolate topping.

Mx Berry Crumb Whole Pie

Mx Berry Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00

Traditional mixed berry with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.

Pancake Bluberry Whole Pie

Pancake Bluberry Whole Pie

$32.00
Pancake C-Chip Whole Pie

Pancake C-Chip Whole Pie

$32.00
Pancake-OREO Whole Pie

Pancake-OREO Whole Pie

$32.00
Pecan Whole Pie

Pecan Whole Pie

$32.00

Traditional southern pie... Not too sweet, with just the right amount of vanilla and loads of pecan!

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$32.00

A perfect blend of our Classic Coconut Chess with juicy pineapple tidbits!

Pnapple Rightside Whole Pie

Pnapple Rightside Whole Pie

$32.00

White chocolate maple chess topped with brown sugar and pineapple.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

We roast off fresh pumpkin until it's caramelized and develops a nice, deep flavor. It wil change your life. (Seasonal-Inquire about availability)

Roastd Cin Apple Whole Pie

Roastd Cin Apple Whole Pie

$32.00

Roasted apples dusted with brown sugar and layered in a delicately spiced cinnamon Chess.

Salted Caramel Whole Pie

Salted Caramel Whole Pie

$32.00

A caramel custard pie drizzled with more caramel and dusted with kosher salt.

Straw/Rhub Crumb Whole Pie

Straw/Rhub Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00

Rhubarb is regarded as THE PIE PLANT. We mix rhubarb with just about any fruit you like, but just plain rhubarb kicks butt.

Straw/Rhub Whole Pie

Straw/Rhub Whole Pie

$32.00

Strawberry Whole Pie

$32.00

Made with a heart on top... There is nothing sweeter than strawberries. A breakfast favorite.

Strawberry Cream Whole Pie

Strawberry Cream Whole Pie

$32.00

Strawberry Crumb Whole Pie

$32.00
Sweet Potato Whole Pie

Sweet Potato Whole Pie

$32.00

Dangerously Delicious Pies takes great pride in the fact that we make one of the best in the country. It's taken a long time, but we have this pie down pat. A favorite all year long.

Toffee Crunch Whole Pie

Toffee Crunch Whole Pie

$32.00

Toffee crunch is added to our delicious salted caramel creation.

White Trash Whole Pie

White Trash Whole Pie

$32.00

Savory Pies

Cannonball Whole Pie

Cannonball Whole Pie

$37.00

Bratwurst, onions & peppers roasted in Heavy Seas Loose Cannon beer.

Chicken Whole Pie

Chicken Whole Pie

$37.00

This pie is loaded with roasted chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, cream, and herbs. It is the ultimate comfort pie.

Crab Supreme Whole Pie

Crab Supreme Whole Pie

$40.00

A Bawlmer favorite by special order only–lump crab imperial with a rich, crunchy topping.

HotRod Whole Pie

HotRod Whole Pie

$37.00

Think of potatoes au gratin in pie form. This pie is rich with layers of roasted peppers, cream, cheeses, and onions.

Polka Pie Whole Pie

Polka Pie Whole Pie

$37.00

Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, Potatoes, and Cheese all baked in a delicious pie! It'a a pie that' sure to make you get up and do the polka!

Pork BBQ Whole Pie

Pork BBQ Whole Pie

$37.00

We slow roast pork butt with onions, red and green bell peppers, and our homemade barbecue sauce then pull the pork and bake it in a pie.

Ratatouille Whole Pie

Ratatouille Whole Pie

$37.00

A medley of winter vegetables stewed in a zesty tomato based sauce. This pie is Vegan!

SMOG Whole Pie

SMOG Whole Pie

$37.00

Tender steak, roasted mushrooms and onions, Gruyere cheese, and cream to keep it nice and sloppy.

Spicy Chicken Whole Pie

Spicy Chicken Whole Pie

$37.00

Chicken, cilantro, a mixture of peppers and onions, black beans, jalapeno, pepper in a spicy tomato sauce.

Steak Chili Whole Pie

Steak Chili Whole Pie

$37.00

Chili in a pie. Steak, onions, tomatoes, kidney beans and all the right spices make this one amazing pie.

STF Whole Pie

STF Whole Pie

$37.00

We take sweet and hot Italian sausage, roasted fennel and tomatoes add some salt and pepper and throw it into a pie.

Spicy Vegan Thai

Spicy Vegan Thai

$37.00

Eggplant, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash & string beans in a red curry peanut sauce.

Vegan Chili Whole Pie

Vegan Chili Whole Pie

$37.00

Brown rice, various roasted vegetables, spices and a rich tomato sauce.

Quiches

BOG Whole Pie

BOG Whole Pie

$32.00

Filled to the brim with bacon roasted onions and gruyere cheese, all held together with our super creamy quiche base.

Broc/Ched Whole Pie

Broc/Ched Whole Pie

$32.00

Fresh broccolli floretts topped off with sharp cheddar cheese. It's like broccoli and cheese sauce in a pie.

Cowboy Whole Pie

Cowboy Whole Pie

$32.00

The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.

Cowgirl Whole Pie

Cowgirl Whole Pie

$32.00

We're always flexible with what goes into our roasted veggie quiche. Some days you'll find mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, potatoes, etc.

Crab/Ched Whole Pie

Crab/Ched Whole Pie

$37.00

Well, you can't be in Baltimore without a crab option and this one is killer. Fresh lump crab meat with sharp cheddar cheese and, of course, a healthy sprinkling of Old Bay.

Ham/Cheese Whole Pie

Ham/Cheese Whole Pie

$32.00

Like ham and cheddar? Like ham and swiss? You choose, they'll both take your breath away, and your hunger.

Mush/Swiss Whole Pie

Mush/Swiss Whole Pie

$32.00

Mushrooms, and more mushrooms. Perfectly golden on top, it's hard to resist.

Roast Veg Whole Pie

Roast Veg Whole Pie

$32.00
Scrapple Whole Pie

Scrapple Whole Pie

$32.00

This quiche is by special order only. Basically this is our Cowboy Quiche nestled in a crust of Rapa Scrapple! You better call 911!

Spin/ Goat Cheese Whole Pie

Spin/ Goat Cheese Whole Pie

$32.00

Baby spinach leaves piled high with smooth, soft French goat cheese.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

