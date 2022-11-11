  • Home
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Restaurant 2903 Odonnell Street

No reviews yet

2903 Odonnell Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Burrito Vibes
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Arugula Salad

STARTERS

Good Vibes Wings

$14.00

choice of buffalo, sweet soy chili, lemon pepper, old bay, barbecue, or plain • served with ranch or blue cheese

Calamari

$12.00

tender, crispy baby squid dipped in buttermilk, lightly battered and fried to a golden brown

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00Out of stock

served with toasted pita wedges, feta cheese, and assorted veggies

Seared Scallops

$17.00

served on house baguettes topped with a creamy Spanish garlic sauce

O'Donnell St. Mac & Cheese

$14.00

baked macaroni in a three cheese blend and topped with bacon

Britney Spears Starter

$16.00

filet mignon tossed in olive oil, garlic, pineapple, fresh rosemary, tomatoes, onions and baked with goat cheese

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

onion, garlic, tomatoes and thyme in a white wine sauce

Crab & Spinach Dip

$17.00

old-fashioned crab dip served with house bread

Crispy Shrimp

$12.00

tender crispy shrimp drizzled with a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Crab Cake al a carte

$18.00

our jumbo lump crab cake served al a carte

Nacho Vibes

$13.00

corn chips smothered in chorizo, quest, black beans, jalapeños, pico de Gallo and served with sides of guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla

$13.00

choice of veggie or chicken Veggie: spinach, portabella, roasted red peppers and cheese Chicken: grilled chicken breast, onions, peppers and cheese

Chicken tenders & fries

$14.00

Gian jairo nachos plain

$13.00

Sizzlin' Fajitas Trio

$20.00

Gian Jairo nachos steak or chicken

$16.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

SOUPS

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.00

Cream of Crab Soup

$7.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

arugula, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese, green apples and cranberries, drizzled with a spicy apple vinaigrette

Kanae's Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

ahi tuna rolled in black & white sesame seeds and pan seared to a perfect rare, served over mixed greens with tomatoes, capers, cucumbers and artichoke hearts with a wasabi vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

salmon filet over a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, wasabi peas, roasted red peppers and onions, topped with goat cheese and a sesame ginger vinaigrette

The Good Vibes Steak Salad

$18.00

grilled filet served over greens with tomatoes, avocado, seasonal berries and goat cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette

Lady Killer Salad

$18.00

jumbo shrimp, romaine, pepperoncinis, bacon bits, julienned vegetables and white cheddar cheese tossed in a sesame ginger dressing and topped with jumbo lump crab meat

HANDHELDS

Good Vibes Burger

$15.00

Angus beef burger with lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions and pickles on a brioche bun

Mr. Bill's Lamb Burger

$17.00

arugula, sliced brie, cherry jam, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

housemade black bean veggie burger with roquette, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, avocado and mozzarella

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

jumbo lump crab cake, arugula, tomato, tobasco aioli, brioche bun

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$14.95

grilled focaccia with goat cheese and cheddar, bacon, tomato and avocado

Bleu Steak Sandwich

$16.00

grilled filet, caramelized onions, arugula, tomato and blue cheese on focaccia

Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

coca cola short ribs, caramelized onions and gouda on grilled marble rye with a spicy mustard sauce

Fried Chicken Wrap

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, avocado and pickles with chipotle aioli

Blackened Fish Wrap

$17.00

your choice of blackened tuna or salmon, stuffed with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.00

trio of tacos with korean marinated beef, guacamole, red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and chipotle sour cream

Burrito Vibes

$14.95

your choice of chicken or beef with rice, beans, sautéed peppers and onions, and a mexican cheese blend

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$10.00

al a mode

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

served al a mode

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$10.00

served al a mode

ENTREES

Britney spears

$26.00

10 oz center cut ribeye

$28.00

Nixy coca cola short ribs

$26.00

Mom's homemade meatloaf

$19.00

Chicken picatta

$19.00

Stuffed chipotle chicken

$21.00

Lindsay smith rogers

$22.00

Blackened shrimp & chicken

$24.95

Antoine's deep sout creole

$24.95

Yellow curry stew

$28.00

Angelina's scallops pasta

$24.95

Mango salmon

$20.95

Maryland crab cake single

$25.95

Maryland crab cake double

$45.00

Shrimp & grits

$22.00

Vegetarian pasta

$19.00

Alfredo pasta plain

$1,500.00

Chicken alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp alfredo

$22.00

Special Friday Until 7 pm

Wings

$10.00

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$10.00

Miller lite

$2.00

Bomb stoil

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Specials

Steak and chicken quesadilla

$14.00

Crab fluff (jumbo limb crabcake)

$16.00

FLAME B52

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Hookah

CARBON Hookah

$35.00

Electronic hookah

$25.00

Buckanas bottle

$100.00

Extra Juice

$8.00

Service drinks

$20.00

Refil hookah carbon

$20.00

Refil hookah electronica

$15.00

Refil carbon

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Please step in and feel the vibes..Good Vibes!

Location

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

