Zen Den 2900 O'Donnell St

Order Again

Apps

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Herbed panko, marinara sauce

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.00

Lump crab, melted cheeses, old bay, Parmesan-panko, toasted garlic-butter baguette

Chicken Stacked Nachos

$18.00

Chili-lime tortilla chips, queso-blanco, cheddar-jack, chipotle salsa, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro

Maryland Crab Fries

$18.00

Old bay fries, crab dip, Parmesan-panko

10 pc Wings

$18.00

20 pc Wings

$35.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

French fried, ranch or honey mustard

Poutine

$16.00

Fries, mozzarella curds, gravy, green onion

Southwest Egg Roll

$12.00

Pulled chicken, black beans, blistered corn, cheddar-jack, chipotle crema, ancho sour cream

Wing/Nacho Combo

$24.00

Soup & Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, garlic crouton, cracked black pepper

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomato, shaved red onion, garlic crouton, Parmesan Choice of: ranch, blue cheese, house vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, corn, cherry tomato, blue cheese crumbles, shaved red onion, grilled chicken

Loaded Potato Soup

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

French Dip

$18.00

Shaved strip steak, provolone, horseradish cream, au jus, butter-toasted baguette, fries

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Blackened chicken, tortilla wrap, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, kettle chips

The Club

$14.00

Caraway rye, carving ham, oven-roasted turkey, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, kettle chips

Cheesesteak

$18.00

Shaved strip steak, caramelized onion, provolone, shredded iceberg, cheese sauce, house crafted hots, fried onion straws, butter toasted baguette, fries

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two Pattie’s, house sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, brioche bun, fries

Cold Cut

$15.00

Mortadella, genoa salami, spicy capicola, provolone, lettuce, red onion, vinaigrette mayo, sub roll, kettle chips

Burrito

$14.00

Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack, chipotle salsa, lime crema. Choice of carne asada, carnitas or chicken

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Chipotle salsa, diced onion, Citibank, lime crema, smashed avocado, cilantro

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Hot honey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche, fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$18.00

Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, green onion

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw, remoulade, malt vinegar

Asada Bowl

$17.00

Spanish rice, black beans, blistered corn, pico de gallo, lime-crema, cilantro. Choice of carne asada, carnitas or chicken

Steak Frites

$26.00

Skirt steak, chimichurri, fries

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Burger Night

The BBB

$15.00

Hawaiin

$15.00

Truffle Mushroom

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2900 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Consumer pic

