Canton breakfast spots you'll love

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Diner Breakfast Sammie
|$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)
|$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|BaltoBomb Whole Pie
|$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
|Apple Crumb Whole Pie
|$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
|Cowboy Whole Pie
|$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.