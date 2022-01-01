Canton breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Canton

Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton- image

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BaltoBomb Whole Pie$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
Cowboy Whole Pie$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canton

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Crab Cakes

Cake

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Quesadillas

Lobsters

Tacos

Map

More near Canton to explore

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston