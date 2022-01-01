Charles Village restaurants you'll love
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
|Bagel w/ Butter
|$2.65
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Döner Brös
3204 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.95
|Falafel
|$4.50
|Döner Dürüm
|$8.00