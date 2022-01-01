Go
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street

Popular Items

Trad Turkey$12.49
Smoked turkey with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Turkey Pesto Brie$12.49
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and basil pesto mayonnaise on a French baguette
Smoked Turkey$12.49
Thinly sliced smoked turkey, Jarlsberg swiss, spinach and roasted red peppers with basil pesto mayo on a focaccia roll
Pasta Salad$5.99
Pasta salad of the day
Fried Chicken$12.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a classic ciabatta
Trad Italian$12.49
Mortadella, capicola, salami and pepper ham with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Pepper Ham & Swiss$12.49
Thinly sliced black pepper ham,
Jarlsberg swiss and honey mustard on a seeded wheat roll
Basil Pesto Chicken$12.49
Roasted marinated chicken breast tossed in creamy basil pesto with watercress on a French baguette
Mediterranean Chicken$12.49
Roasted, marinated chicken breast with goat cheese, field greens, roasted red peppers, and red pepper mayonnaise on a French baguette
Santa Fe Chicken$12.49
Roasted marinated chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, and chipotle lime mayonnaise on a square ciabatta roll
Location

525 N Wolfe Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

