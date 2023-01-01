Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Remington

Go
Remington restaurants
Toast

Remington restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

BRD - R.House Remington

301 W 29th St Stall 1005, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Garlic Bread$2.49
one roll
More about BRD - R.House Remington
Item pic

PIZZA

Molina Brick Oven Pizza

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oh Boyd! Secret Garlic Butter Cheese Bread$10.99
More about Molina Brick Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Remington

Burritos

Salmon

Shrimp Burritos

Shrimp Rolls

Cake

Map

More near Remington to explore

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (104 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston