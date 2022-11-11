Restaurant header imageView gallery

Be.bim Korean BBQ

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Beef bulgogi bowl
Spicy Tofu
Chicken bowl

Bebim House BBQ (Dine-in & Online)

Be.bim salad

$15.00

Chicken bowl

$17.50

Seafood bowl

$20.75

Beef bulgogi bowl

$18.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Kimchi special

$8.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

Chicken Bowl Special

$11.99

Beef Bulgogi

$17.50

Boneless Short Rib (Kalbi)

$17.95

Chicken BBQ

$17.50

Honey Ginger Shrimp

$18.50

Honey Ginger Tofu

$17.00

Spicy Beef Bulgogi

$17.50

Spicy Chicken BBQ

$16.75

Spicy Pork

$17.50

Spicy Salmon

$19.00

Spicy Shrimp

$18.00

Spicy Tofu

$15.50

Pork belly

$17.50

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.50

Veggie

$15.00

Chicken Lover (Mild)

$20.00

Chicken Lover (Spicy)

$20.00

Seafood Bowl

$19.50

Appetizers (Dine-in & Online)

Appetizers

Veggie Spring rolls 6pcs

$10.75

Veggie Spring rolls 2pcs

$6.75

Be.bim Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp Spring rolls 3pcs

$8.00

Chicken Mandu 4pcs

$9.00

Chicken Mandu 8pcs

$13.00

Pork Mandu 4pcs

$8.75

Pork Mandu 8pcs

$12.75

Veggie Mandu 4pcs

$8.00

Veggie Mandu 8pcs

$12.00

Ramyun & Soup (Dine-in & Online)

Ramyun

Spicy Ramyun

$11.00

Non-Spicy Ramyun

$11.00

Veggie Ramyun

$11.00

Miso Ramyun

$11.00

Ram-Don

$13.50

Mandu Soup & Beef Napa Soup (Seasonal Special)

Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup

$13.50

Pork Mandu (Dumpling) Soup

$13.50

Shrimp Mandu (Dumpling) Soup

$13.50

Veggie Mandu (Dumpling) Soup

$13.50

Beef Short Rib & Napa Cabbage Soup

$13.00

To go bags

To go bags

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore, MD 21211

