Salmon in Arnold
Arnold restaurants that serve salmon
More about Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$24.00
grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice
More about Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold
Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold
1264 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold
|Southwest Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
|Salmon Dona Tibe
|$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
|Salmon A La Mexicana
|$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with Salsa ala mexicana, rice, vegetables and tortillas.