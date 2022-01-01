Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Arnold

Arnold restaurants
Arnold restaurants that serve salmon

Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold

969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon$24.00
grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice
More about Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold
Consumer pic

 

Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold

1264 Bay Dale Dr, Arnold

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Salmon Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
Salmon Dona Tibe$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Salmon A La Mexicana$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with Salsa ala mexicana, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
More about Senor Chile Cantina - Arnold

