Harper's Waterfront
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale waterfront restaurant serving local seafood and steaks with amazing views. Spacious outdoor and indoor seating
Location
1107 TURKEY POINT RD, EDGEWATER, MD 21037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Market Bakers - Edgewater
No Reviews
155 Mitchells Chance Road Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurant
The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater
4.6 • 64
139 Mitchells Chance Rd Edgewater Beach, MD 21037
View restaurant