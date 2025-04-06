Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harper's Waterfront

review star

No reviews yet

1107 TURKEY POINT RD

EDGEWATER, MD 21037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Morsels & Tidbits

Coconut Curry Mussels

$16.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Thai Red Curry, Pickled Garlic, Scallions, Toasted Baguette

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Lemon Wedge and Old Bay Cocktail Sauce

Baked Brie

$14.00

Puff Pastry, Wild Berry Compote, Toasted Baguette

Fried Philly Rolls

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Onion, Wonton Wrap, Cherry Pepper, Cheese Goo

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Naan, Crudité

Pecan Smoked Wings

$16.00

Served with Ranch, Celery, Choice of Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Jerk, or Naked

Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.00

Edamame, Shiitake, Asparagus, Seaweed Salad, Rice Bowl

From the Garden

Corn & Crab Chowder

$12.00

A Creamy Chowder with Crab, Corn and Potatoes

Smoked Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Pickling Spiced Shrimp, Lemon Caviar

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots and Red Onions

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Bleu Cheese, Black Pepper Ranch Dressing

Apple Spinach Salad

$14.00

Granny Smith, Coat Cheese Fritters Spicy Candied Pecans, Sundried Cranberries, Apple Cider Vinaigrettes

By Land By Sea

Hawaiian Bone In Ribeye

$42.00

16 oz. Grilled Ribeye, Pineapple Caviar, Fried Rice, Vegetables

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$38.00

2 - 6 oz. Pan Seared Crab Cakes, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Pepper and Corn Relish, Meyers Lemon Butter Sauce

Prime Pork Ribeye

$36.00

Apple Brined Grilled, Spicy Apple Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Bourbon Hot Honey

Grilled Cedar Salmon

$34.00

Brown Sugar and Bourbon Claze Sweet Potato Hash, Sautéed Spinach

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Crispy Rice Nest, Stir-Fried Vegetables, Jalapeños, Daikon

Brick Chicken

$28.00

Mashed Potatoes, Red Onion. Herbed Brown Jus, Vegetables

Charred Cauliflower Steak

$26.00

Mediterranean Salad, Poached Egg

Prime Cuts

Filet 8 oz.

$38.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Filet 12 oz.

$42.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Wagyu New York

$85.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Wagyu Top Sirloin

$38.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Tomahawk 42oz

$160.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Porterhouse

$130.00

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Rack of Lamb

$75.00Out of stock

All Prime Cuts are market priced daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Handhelds

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cherry Pepper Remoulade, Toasted Brioche Bun

Harper's Burger

$18.00

Custom Ground Blend of Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib, with Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Red Onions, and Sliced Pickles on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Add Ons: Fried Egg, Bacon, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese $3.50 each.

Crispy Fried Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Fried Pickles, Glazed Peaches, Smokey Chipotle Aioli

Turkey Club

$19.00

Shaved Smoked Turkey, Neuske's Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Rockfish Taco

$20.00

Blackened Rockfish, Flour Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Vegetable Slaw, Avocado, Cotija Crema

A La Carte

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$8.00

Baked Potato

$14.00

French Fries

$9.00

Bourbon Mushrooms

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Veg of the Day

$9.00

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cheesecake w/ Compote

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Poached Pear

$12.00

Blueberry Sorbet

$9.00Out of stock

Choco Layer Cake

$12.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Perrier

$6.00

EXTRAS

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Ranch

Side Shrimp

$2.00

Side Remoulade

Side Old Bay

Side Cocktail

Side Honey

Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Meyer Sauce

Side Bleu Crumble

Side Apple Cider Dressing

Side Naan

Side Crudité

Side Baguette

Side Crostini

Side Buffalo

Side Pickle Spear

Side Salsa Verde

Side BBQ

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Dijon

Side A1

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale waterfront restaurant serving local seafood and steaks with amazing views. Spacious outdoor and indoor seating

Location

1107 TURKEY POINT RD, EDGEWATER, MD 21037

Directions

