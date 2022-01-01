Black Market Bakers imageView gallery
Bakeries

Black Market Bakers Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2444 Solomons Island Rd

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Pack Dinner Rolls
Pecan Cranberry Raisin(V)
4 Pack Croissant

Holiday Treats

Pecan Cranberry Raisin(V)

$12.00

Country(V)

$10.00

4 Pack Croissant

$14.00

8 Pack Dinner Rolls

$8.00

4 Pack Chocolate Croissant

$15.00

4 Pack Blueberry Lemon Scones(V)

$10.00Out of stock

8 in Crumb Cake

$10.00

Brioche Loaf

$8.00

Apple Cinnamon Cake(V)

$10.00

Cinnamon Rolls(V)

$10.00

Coffee Choice

Cold Brew

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.

Website

Location

2444 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Black Market Bakers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Main and Market - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.4 • 791
914 Bay Ridge Rd Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Ovenbird Bakery
orange star5.0 • 4
300 S Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
109 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
529 E. Belvedere Ave. Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Vegan Soul Bakery
orange star4.0 • 80
8775 Cloudleap ct Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0393 - Annapolis, MD
orange starNo Reviews
1901 Towne Centre Blvd Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston