Bakeries
Black Market Bakers Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.
Location
2444 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Annapolis
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant