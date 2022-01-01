Salmon in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Side of Salmon
|$7.50
|Salmon Dona Tibe
|$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
|Salmon Southwest Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
|*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
|$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.