Salmon in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve salmon

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.00
More about The Crab Shack
Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Salmon$7.50
Salmon Dona Tibe$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Salmon Southwest Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
More about Señor Chile
Old Stein Inn image

 

Old Stein Inn

1143 Central AveE, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALA CART Salmon$12.00
More about Old Stein Inn
*Salmon Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$17.00
Baked Salmon on top a Spinach and Romine Salad with Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Avocado. Served with a Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

