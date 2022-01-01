Chicken sandwiches in Edgewater
More about The Crab Shack - Edgewater
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack - Edgewater
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|PP Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries