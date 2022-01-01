Burritos in Edgewater

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

Burrito Mar y Tierra$14.00
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito$8.00
Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

Fajita Burrito$17.00
Burrito filled with your choice of Steak or Chicken with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Fajita Burrito Shrimp$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Burrito Chicken$15.00
Chicken, ranchera sauce, and cheddar cheese.
