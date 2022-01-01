Burritos in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve burritos
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Burrito Mar y Tierra
|$14.00
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, fries and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Kids Burrito
|$8.00
Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Fajita Burrito
|$17.00
Burrito filled with your choice of Steak or Chicken with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
|Fajita Burrito Shrimp
|$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
|Burrito Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken, ranchera sauce, and cheddar cheese.