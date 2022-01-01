Oxon Hill restaurants you'll love

Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Oxon Hill restaurants

Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Platanos$5.00
Plantains with queso fresco and crema.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
Esquites$6.00
Mexican street corn off the cob.
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Today's Crabhouse image

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 lbs. Jumbo Shrimp *SPECIAL*$32.99
Save money by getting this two pound special of jumbo steamed, spiced shrimp!
Fillet (Choose your fish)$13.99
Choose between these fillet fish: Whiting, Trout, Tilapia, Ling, Catfish, Ocean Perch, & Flounder (no bones)
3+ lbs. Crab Leg$96.00
Comes with about three-four BIG, NICE-sized clusters of crab legs!!
Henry's Soul Cafe image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Soul Cafe

5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Turkey Wings With Stuffing & Gravy$13.95
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$3.59
Whiting Filet Fish$12.99
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

156 National Plaza, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$20.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Crab Cake Cafe image

 

Crab Cake Cafe

140 National Plaza, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!
Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
Cream of Crab Soup
Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Portum Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Portum Restaurant and Lounge

6400 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portum Wings$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of: herb honey teriyaki, sweet thai chili, buffalo sauce or Protum dry spice
Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Harborside Breakfast$12.00
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings*$18.00
Star anise, scallion, hot peppercorn, Thai Chili
Fried Rice$18.00
Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans
Broccoli with Brown Sauce$26.00
Soy based sauce, broccoli, choice of protein
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
Deviled Eggs$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
Blue Point$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
Succotash - National Harbor image

 

Succotash - National Harbor

186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$9.00
Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw
Shrimp N Grits$17.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
Pimento Cheese Burger$16.00
Potato Bun, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries
Brother Jimmy's image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brother Jimmy's

177 Fleet St, Oxon Hill

Avg 3.3 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Table 95 image

 

Table 95

177 Fleet St, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLDSTONE CREAMERY image

 

COLDSTONE CREAMERY

6800 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Add On$1.00
Main pic

 

Magdalena's Restaurant

6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy chicken sandwhich$8.49
fried chix,lettuce,tomato,pickles,mayo on bun
Milkshakes$5.49
vanilla,chocolate,kitkat,oreo,black&white,cherry,strawberry,chocolate mint,m&m,banana,coffee,mocha,black forest,cherry lemon drop,orange dreamcicle
Spicy chicken sandwhich$8.99
grilled chix,lettuce tomato,jalapeno,jack cheese,spicy mayo
Grits

Mac And Cheese

Crab Cakes

Cake

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

