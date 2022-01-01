Oxon Hill restaurants you'll love
Oxon Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Oxon Hill restaurants
Rosa Mexicano
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Platanos
|$5.00
Plantains with queso fresco and crema.
|Tacos - Camarones
|$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
|Esquites
|$6.00
Mexican street corn off the cob.
The Brass Tap
164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Today's Crabhouse
4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|2 lbs. Jumbo Shrimp *SPECIAL*
|$32.99
Save money by getting this two pound special of jumbo steamed, spiced shrimp!
|Fillet (Choose your fish)
|$13.99
Choose between these fillet fish: Whiting, Trout, Tilapia, Ling, Catfish, Ocean Perch, & Flounder (no bones)
|3+ lbs. Crab Leg
|$96.00
Comes with about three-four BIG, NICE-sized clusters of crab legs!!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Henry's Soul Cafe
5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Baked Turkey Wings With Stuffing & Gravy
|$13.95
|Sweet Potato Pie Slice
|$3.59
|Whiting Filet Fish
|$12.99
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
156 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Crab Cake Cafe
140 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Popular items
|Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!
|Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
|Cream of Crab Soup
Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Portum Restaurant and Lounge
6400 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Portum Wings
|$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of: herb honey teriyaki, sweet thai chili, buffalo sauce or Protum dry spice
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.00
|Harborside Breakfast
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Grace’s Mandarin -
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings*
|$18.00
Star anise, scallion, hot peppercorn, Thai Chili
|Fried Rice
|$18.00
Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans
|Broccoli with Brown Sauce
|$26.00
Soy based sauce, broccoli, choice of protein
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Popular items
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
|Blue Point
|$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
Succotash - National Harbor
186 Waterfront St., National Harbor
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw
|Shrimp N Grits
|$17.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
|Pimento Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Potato Bun, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brother Jimmy's
177 Fleet St, Oxon Hill
COLDSTONE CREAMERY
6800 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Add On
|$1.00
Magdalena's Restaurant
6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill
Deli Express Factory
6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor
|Popular items
|Crispy chicken sandwhich
|$8.49
fried chix,lettuce,tomato,pickles,mayo on bun
|Milkshakes
|$5.49
vanilla,chocolate,kitkat,oreo,black&white,cherry,strawberry,chocolate mint,m&m,banana,coffee,mocha,black forest,cherry lemon drop,orange dreamcicle
|Spicy chicken sandwhich
|$8.99
grilled chix,lettuce tomato,jalapeno,jack cheese,spicy mayo