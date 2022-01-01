Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Portum Restaurant & Lounge

162 Reviews

$$

6400 Oxon Hill Road

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Order Again

Popular Items

Portum Wings
Banana Fosters French Toast
Chicken Tenders

Port Starters

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Classic Hummus

$6.00

Slider Trio

$20.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Creamy Crab Dip

$18.00

Oysters

$18.00+

Philly Cheese Rolls

$12.00
Portum Wings

Portum Wings

$14.00

Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of: herb honey teriyaki, sweet thai chili, buffalo sauce or Protum dry spice

Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

Crab Cake App

$16.00

Calamari

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00+

Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Kafta Arayis

$12.00

Brisket and Potato Rolls

$14.00

Falafel

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Harbor Cobb

$8.00

Portum Salad

$9.00

Carrot and Ginger Bisque

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Corn and Crab Soup

$10.00

Spinach Summer

$9.00

Hands

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Portum Burger

$18.00

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Roasted Beef

$16.00

Shroomi Panini

$16.00

Cubano

$16.00

Ruben

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fork and Knife

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

NY Strip Steak

$42.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Portum Crab Cake

$38.00

Norwegian Salmon Filet

$28.00

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Carolina Trout

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Surf and Turf

$64.00

Portumhouse Steak

$54.00

Sides

Portum Fries

Portum Fries

$6.00

With herbs and Parmesan cheese

Asparagus

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Lemon Parm Broccolini

$6.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Side of Chips

$6.00

Bread Basket

$4.00

Breakfast

EZ Protein Smoothie

$8.00

Banana and Berries Smoothie

$6.00

Crunchy Granola

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$8.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.00

Harbor Continental

$12.00

Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Portum Omelet

$18.00

Harborside Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Country Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00+

French Toast

$14.00

O'Hill Breakfast

$18.00

French Toast Sandwich

$12.00

Faroe Island Frittata

$18.00

Portum Breakfast Flatbread

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00+

B Buffet

$18.95

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Portum Omelet

$18.00

Harborside Breakfast

$14.00

Smoked Salmon and Bagel

$16.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Country Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00+

Egg White Omelet

$15.00

Banana Fosters French Toast

$12.00

Oysters

$18.00+

Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

Portum Burger

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Mimosa/Bellini/Harbor Hill

$6.00

Steak n Egg

$24.00

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$20.00

Chesapeake Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$40.00

Easter 2022

$55.00

Easter 2022-Kids

$30.00

Unlimited Bloodymarry

$25.00

Mother's Day Buffet-2022

$55.00

Mother's Day Child Buffet-2022

$30.00

Morning Sides

Croissant

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Yogurt

$5.00+

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Two Eggs any Style

$5.00

One Egg any Style

$3.00

Bagel Cream Cheese

$4.00

Toast

$3.00+

One Pancake

$3.00

One slice of French Toast

$5.00

Buffet Pancake

Buffet Waffle

Buffet French Toast

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

SM Bottled Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Milk - 2%

$4.00

Milk - fat free

$4.00

Milk - whole

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$5.00

Soy Milk

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tomato/V8 Juice

$4.00

Large Panna

$8.00

Redbull

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

SM Panna

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Desserts

Juniors Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Crème Brulee

$8.00

Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Waffle Cone, Fresh Berries

Juniors Cheesecake

$8.00

Birthday

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Mouse

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids two pancakes

$5.00

Kids one egg, pancake, bacon

$6.00

Kids egg and cheese english muffin

$5.00

Kids cheese omelet

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Chicken tenders and fries

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger and fries

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread pizza

$8.00

Kids Pancake Sausage

$6.00

Kids Brunch Buffet

$16.00

Kids Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Foodie Fridays

Carrot and Ginger Soup

$5.00

Hummus and Pita

$5.00

Corn and Hush Puppies

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Turkey Club

$10.00

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Beef Sliders with Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Filet Tips and Steak Fries

$20.00

Welcome Amenity

Cheese & Charcuterie Board With Wine

$47.00

Welcome Seasonal Fruit Bowl

Recovery Mini assorted cookies

Anniversary/Honeymoon

Assorted French Macarons

Birthday Assorted Cupcakes

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Using locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Yahleo Bernard complements American dishes with his innovative use of seasoning and sauces. From the hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas to the house-smoked half chicken, Portum’s signature 3 course prix fixe dishes are truly a labor of love.

6400 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Portum Restaurant and Lounge image
Portum Restaurant and Lounge image
Portum Restaurant and Lounge image

