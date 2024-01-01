Cheeseburgers in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Tacos Chopped Cheeseburger Alambre
|$14.00
Three per order. Certified Angus Beef® ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeño mayo, flour tortilla.
|Cheeseburger Grande
|$19.00
9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.